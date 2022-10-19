Cyberpunk 2077 had 1 million daily active users for an entire month

Cyberpunk 2077 continues its success streak as millions of players log into the game over the past month.

After tons of updates and a new-gen release, CD Projekt RED has successfully redeemed Cyberpunk 2077. The game was a mega-hit at launch, selling over 13 million copies and helping CDPR make more money than it ever has before, but those earnings came at a controversial cost. Now it looks like CD Projekt has paid those debts.

Today the devs confirmed a big milestone for Cyberpunk 2077. Over 1 million players have logged in every day consecutively over a four-week period. These are huge numbers--1 million daily active users is something you'd expect to see in a live game, not a singleplayer-only RPG-FPS hybrid.

These metrics also reinforce why CD Projekt is currently targeting multiplayer. Having 1 million active players across this kind of span is great press, but these gamers aren't being monetized over time, and there's no way of knowing if they paid full price for the game or managed to snag it when it was in the bargain bin for $10.

CD Projekt has confirmed that a new Cyberpunk 2077 sequel is in development (codenamed Orion) and we predict this game will have online multiplayer. It's likely that the original Cyberpunk multiplayer game has been merged with Orion.

Seeing these kinds of player counts should give CD Projekt more confidence in pursuing multiplayer, especially in the Cyberpunk universe.

