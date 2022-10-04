CD Projekt has 'many ideas' for new TV shows & films: 'We will expand'

Cyberpunk: Edgerunners is just the beginning. CD Projekt RED confirms that it has more plans to expand into TV shows and films based on its popular brands.

Gaming is no stranger to transmedia, but Edgerunners, the new Cyberpunk anime on Netflix, helped spark Cyberpunk 2077's comeback story. The game saw a massive influx in players after the anime came out. CDPR said 1 million people logged into the dystopian sci-shooter every day for a full week and the game broke into Steam's top charts, briefly becoming the best-selling game and amassing over 136,000 concurrent players.

On the heels of the successes of both Edgerunners and the Witcher live action series, CD Projekt says it has "many more ideas" on how to expand its business.

"Going back to expanding brands in different pop culture fields, we continue to explore the motion picture and TV series market. The Cyberpunk Edgerunners anime, created with Studio Trigger in Japan and aired globally through Netflix, has proven that creating additional high-quality entertainment for fans of our IPs is the way to go, both from the perspective of brand expansion and the business side of things," said CD Projekt RED SVP of Business Development Michael Nowakowski.

"We are planning to do more in the area of TV and film. We have many more ideas and we will be happy to share a few more when the time is right."

Nowakowski also outlined how CD Projekt Group's business operates. It all starts with a major game release, and then the brand expands onto other mediums with comics, mobile experiences, anime, and possibly even motion picture productions.

"With proper execution, every element adds momentum to the flywheel. The whole idea behind this is to expand is to expand our brands and help them reach new audiences and new heights."