CD Projekt has 2 mystery games in development that haven't been announced yet

CD Projekt has three mysterious projects in development that 'have not been discussed in any capacity,' but only two of them are video game projects.

TL;DR: CD Projekt RED is developing nine projects, including three unannounced ones—two games and one non-gaming project.

CD Projekt RED is currently working on three mysterious new projects, but only two of them are games.

Today, CD Projekt released its Q1 2025 earnings results, confirming 60 million copies of The Witcher 3 have been sold, that Cyberpunk 2 has entered the pre-production phase of its development, and also giving an update on the upcoming slate of incubation-level games.

The company has revealed it is working 9 projects total, three of which are shrouded in mystery and have yet to be announced. Management clarifies that these 3 mystery projects do not include the games discussed in the 2022 strategy update briefing; games like Hadar, Sirius, or even Cyberpunk 2 (formerly called Project Orion) don't count.

"Currently 9 projects, of different types and sizes, are in the development stage, three of which are still unannounced," CD Projekt's chief financial officer Piotr Nielubowicz said in the earnings call.

CD Projekt joint CEO Michal Nowakowski clarifies the criteria for what counts as announced vs unannounced:

"Unannounced projects are projects that have not been hinted at specifically at any point. "So Hadar would not be one of these projects because while we haven't said anything specific about Hadar, or we didn't go into any details with it, we've been talking about it for a while. "These are the projects that have not been mentioned in any kind of communication by us before."

CDPR's financial officer chimes in to further clarify that only two of these three unannounced projects are games. Perhaps the last one could be some sort of transmedia adaptation similar to the popular Cyberpunk Edgerunners show and the new Witcher animated show on Netflix.

"Two projects are gaming projects, and one is not," Nielublowicz said.

"Hadar is not capitalized yet. We are not at this phase of production, so these three unannounced projects that I mentioned are already in development phase according to IFRS standards."

CD Projekt Group's announced projects include: