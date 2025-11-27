Cyberpunk 2077 reaches 35 million sales, helps surge CD Projekt revenue by 53%

Roughly five years after release, Cyberpunk 2077 has now reached 35 million copies sold on all platforms, up roughly 5 million since the last update.

TL;DR: Cyberpunk 2077 has sold over 35 million copies worldwide, driving a 53% revenue increase for CD Projekt in Q3 2025, reaching 350 million zloty ($96 million). The franchise accounted for 72% of total revenue, boosted by strategic discounts, Switch 2 launch, and ongoing content updates.

Cyberpunk 2077 has reached a new milestone with 35 million copies sold globally on all platforms, and the game's performance helped CD Projekt boost third quarter revenues by 53%.

CD Projekt's latest Q3'26 results show that the company's flywheel strategy is working quite well. Cyberpunk 2077's continued sales performance helped deliver a strong +53% spike in revenue throughout Q3, with earnings reaching 350 million zloty ($96 million) for the period.

All-told, Cyberpunk has now reached 35 million sales, up 5 million copies from the last update in November 2024. The surge in volume sales and overall revenue could be attributed to Cyberpunk 2077's launch on Switch 2 (although this period only includes roughly one month of sales) as well as well-timed discounts and promotions on all platforms--which are strategic parts of CD Projekt's flywheel business model.

In total, the Cyberpunk franchise accounted for 72% of CD Projekt's total revenue for the period, or 252.737 million zloty out of the total 349.072 zloty for Q3'26.

"Our Group sales revenue for the third quarter of 2025 reached nearly 350 million zloty -that's 53% more than in the corresponding period last year," CD Projekt CFO Piotr Nielubowicz said in the transcript.

"Naturally, most of this revenue came from sales of our own products - especially the Cyberpunk family. It is worth mentioning that regular sales of Cyberpunk 2077 and Phantom Liberty on PC, XBOX and PlayStation generated higher revenues in this year's Q3 than the year before."

CD Projekt co-CEO Michael Nowakowski reinforces the company's biz model to shareholders, saying that the current revenue achievements are a direct result of the strategy: