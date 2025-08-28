CD Projekt has 799 developers working on new games, over half of them are focused on Witcher 4

CD Projekt has expanded its game dev headcount by nearly 10% as it continues simultaneously creating multiple projects at once, including The Witcher 4.

TL;DR: CD Projekt reported a 35% profit margin on $121 million revenue, driven mainly by Cyberpunk 2077 sales, especially physical copies on Nintendo Switch 2. The company expanded its development teams, focusing on The Witcher 4 in full production and Cyberpunk 2 in pre-production, while advancing multiple projects simultaneously.

CD Projekt's latest earnings report outlines the current state of its internal game development teams while giving quick updates on its myriads of in-progress projects.

The Witcher 4 is in full production over at CD Projekt RED, kicking off a new saga with Ciri at the helm. The Polish games company just announced its first-half earnings report, confirming a 35% profit margin on $121 million revenue (interestingly, GOG wasn't profitable).

Elsewhere in the report, the group confirmed it has expanded developer headcount from 750 to 799, with most of these workers focused on The Witcher 4. There are 444 people working on the next Witcher game, up from 422 developers since last quarter. Cyberpunk 2 added 20 new developers while other project teams grew more slightly. The shared services team, which focused on UE5 and other toolset optimizations across all platforms, grew by 18 people.

So what does this tell us? CD Projekt is maintaining high profitability even as it scales its efforts across multiple projects in tandem with one another. While these games still have to follow an order--for instance, The Witcher 4 is the main game in principal development, whereas Cyberpunk 2 is still in pre-production--the organization is still generating revenue growth across a catalog of already-released games.

Cyberpunk 2077's release on the Nintendo Switch 2 helped catalyze sales, and CD Projekt estimates that around 76% of half-year earnings were from the Cyberpunk franchise. This is about $93 million, and the company says that it sold many more physical copies of Cyberpunk on Switch 2 than it did digital copies; around 75% of sales and combined shipments were physical.

In the meantime, CD Projekt is working on Edgerunners 2 with Studio Trigger.