Cyberpunk 2077 breaks into Steam's top charts on Edgerunners high

Cyberpunk 2077 has a runners high and is sprinting through Steam's top-selling and top-played charts.

CD Projekt RED is currently reaping the benefits of an underdog comeback story. CDPR successfully executed a one-two punch; the first punch, a massive wave of patches, updates, and a PS5/Xbox Series X/S re-release, took nearly 2 years of training to pull off. The second punch was effective use of transmedia, more specifically the new sci-fi Edgerunners anime series on Netflix. CD Projekt fixed the game so that it would be ready when millions of people saw Edgerunners and wanted to explore the Cyberpunk 2077 universe.

The bet paid off. Cyberpunk 2077 has broken into Steam's top charts, and was briefly the #1 top-selling game on the platform today. At the time of writing, Cyberpunk 2077 is the third best-selling game on Steam, second to Modern Warfare 2 and Slime Rancher.

Apart from sales, which were already at 18 million+, Cyberpunk 2077 is seeing massive surges in engagement. CD Projekt RED says that 1 million players have jumped into Night City every day this week, and Cyberpunk 2077's concurrent player counts seen consecutive increases on Steam, rising all the way to 136,724 users playing Cyberpunk 2077 at once.

CD Projekt's comeback story is one for the record books, but various sales also help attract new players. Cyberpunk 2077 is currently $29.99 on Steam and has been on sale for $9.99 on both PS4 and Xbox One (with free next-gen upgrades) for quite some time.

Edgerunners is just the beginning of new Cyberpunk 2077 content. CD Projekt RED is planning to release the game's one and only expansion in 2023, and there's no word on whether or not the planned AAA multiplayer game has been cancelled or not (but it's not looking good).