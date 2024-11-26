Cyberpunk 2077 reaches 30 million copies sold

Cyberpunk 2077 has now sold 30 million copies worldwide on all platforms, with the Phantom Liberty breaking 8 million sales with a 27% attach rate.

Cyberpunk 2077 is still selling strong as the franchise hits another major milestone.

Cyberpunk 2077 has now sold over 30 million copies, CD Projekt RED today announced in its Q3 financials. According to our data, this significant sales breakthrough was made possible through 5 million games purchased from October 2023 - November 2024.

"Sales of Cyberpunk 2077 have topped 30 million copies, while the Phantom Liberty expansion has sold eight million units. These are impressive figures--they reveal the true size of the fan community and the scale of interest in the Cyberpunk universe," said CD Projekt CFO Piotr Nielubowicz.

"We are extremely proud to see our title attract a growing community of players who wish to dive deep into the rich dystopian future world. Night City's growing player community not only has a direct impact on our financial performance, but also bodes well for the next game in the series," said CD Projekt co-CEO Michał Nowakowski.

CD Projekt management also noted that Phantom Liberty had itself sold 8 million copies, representing a sizable 27% attach rate for the expansion.

"Achieving this result in a year after release clearly proves the quality of the expansion and the enduring appeal of the Cyberpunk franchise. It also highlights the strong demand for new content from the series, motivating us to continue delivering experiences that resonate with our community," Nowakowski continued.

CD Projekt is currently in planning phases on a new Cyberpunk sequel codenamed Project Orion, and it's believed that this new game will have online multiplayer of some sort.

Development on Cyberpunk 2077 has ceased completely and CD Projekt is firmly committed its full production team towards Polaris, the next game in the Witcher series.