Cyberpunk 2 enters pre-production phase, no longer called Project Orion

CD Projekt confirms its new Cyberpunk 2077 sequel has entered pre-production phases of development and has shed its internal Project Orion codename.

The upcoming Cyberpunk sequel has now entered pre-production phases of development, CD Projekt RED has confirmed.

CD Projekt gives a quick update on the progress of its new games, announcing that the Cyberpunk 2077 sequel is now in early stages of development. The game was previously known as Project Orion but is now referred to as Cyberpunk 2 by CD Projekt and currently has 96 people working in the pre-production phase. This indicates that Cyberpunk 2 is still many years away from release.

While the studio didn't reveal any details on Cyberpunk 2, the franchise's original creator did. In a recent interview, Cyberpunk series architect Mike Pondsmith said that Cyberpunk 2 will take players to a new dystopian city that feels "less like Blade Runner and more like Chicago gone wrong."

CD Projekt management comments on Cyberpunk 2's new development phase:

"Cyberpunk 2 has successfully concluded its concept phase a few weeks ago and is now in pre-production. Thus we are well on our way to delivering the next big Cyberpunk game in due time," said CD Projekt joint CEO Michal Nowakowski.

When can we expect Cyberpunk 2? Nowakowski was asked if Cyberpunk 2 will be out by 2030 or 2031, in which he replied:

"Our journey from pre-production to final release takes 4-5 years on average. Each project is unique and there are many variables...I will not lead you into specific years."

CDPR chief financial officer Piotr Nielubowicz said: