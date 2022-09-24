All NewsBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUContests & GiveawaysCPU, APU & ChipsetsDealsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsScience, Space, Health & RoboticsStorageVideo Cards & GPUsVirtual & Augmented Reality
All ReviewsAll ArticlesAudio, Sound & SpeakersCases, Cooling & PSUCPUs, Chipsets & SoCsComputer SystemsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsNetworkingPeripheralsRAMStorageVideo Cards & GPUs
GuidesGamingAsk the ExpertsNewsletterAboutPrivacyForums
AMD Zen 4Intel ArcBattlefield 2042RTX 3090 TiRTX 4090RTX 4080GTA 6Elon MuskHDMI 2.1

Cyberpunk 2077 breaks 100,000 PC players for first time since launch

Cyberpunk 2077 continues gaining thousands of players consecutively every daysince Edgerunners' release, has broken 100,000 concurrent players on PC.

Cyberpunk 2077 breaks 100,000 PC players for first time since launch
Published Sep 24, 2022 12:02 PM CDT
1 minute & 47 seconds read time

Cyberpunk 2077 continues gaining strong momentum following the release of Edgerunners on PC.

Cyberpunk 2077 breaks 100,000 PC players for first time since launch 47 | TweakTown.com
6

Cyberpunk 2077 is now CD Projekt RED's most popular game in terms of concurrent players on PC. While The Witcher 3 still holds the top spot for game copies sold (The Witcher 3 has sold 40 million versus Cyberpunk 2077's 18 million), more people are playing the sci-fi shooter on PC right now than they ever have in The Witcher 3.

Cyberpunk 2077 breaks 100,000 PC players for first time since launch 1 | TweakTown.com
6

At the time of writing, Cyberpunk 2077 had over 114,000 concurrent players on Steam in the last 24-hours, beating The Witcher 3's all-time concurrent player peak of 103,329 by some 11,647 users. In short, Cyberpunk 2077 had more players in the last 24 hours on Steam than The Witcher 3 ever has.

CD Projekt has said that over 1 million players have logged into and played Cyberpunk 2077 every day this week across consoles and PC. This is no small feat and remains one of the strongest comeback stories in gaming. The publisher has spent many millions of dollars on various patches, updates, the next-gen PS5 and Xbox Series X/S releases, and $19 million or so on the new Phantom Liberty expansion in 2021.

Cyberpunk 2077 breaks 100,000 PC players for first time since launch 2 | TweakTown.com
6

These numbers do require vital context, though. The current playercounts are just a shadow of the game's all-time peak of 1.05 million players at launch. The game has a fair ways to go before it reaches these kinds of numbers again.

Cyberpunk 2077 is far and away CD Projekt RED's most successful game in terms of revenues, beating out The Witcher 3's launch sales figures by over 220%.

Cyberpunk 2077 breaks 100,000 PC players for first time since launch 20778 | TweakTown.com
6

CD Projekt RED made more money in the quarter of Cyberpunk 2077's launch than any other period of full-year earnings; CP2077 was so powerful that it literally broke revenue records in a single quarter.

Cyberpunk 2077 breaks 100,000 PC players for first time since launch 20775 | TweakTown.com
6
Buy at Amazon

Witcher 3: Wild Hunt Complete Edition - PlayStation 4 Complete Edition

TodayYesterday7 days ago30 days ago
$33.59
$33.59$33.59$33.59
Buy
* Prices last scanned on 9/24/2022 at 12:03 pm CDT - prices may not be accurate, click links above for the latest price. We may earn an affiliate commission.
NEWS SOURCE:twitter.com

Derek joined the TweakTown team in 2015 and has since reviewed and played 1000s of hours of new games. Derek is absorbed with the intersection of technology and gaming, and is always looking forward to new advancements. With over six years in games journalism under his belt, Derek aims to further engage the gaming sector while taking a peek under the tech that powers it. He hopes to one day explore the stars in No Man's Sky with the magic of VR.

Newsletter Subscription

Similar News

    Related Tags

    Newsletter Subscription
    Latest News
    View More News
    Latest Reviews
    View More Reviews
    Latest Articles
    View More Articles
    Partner Content
    Advertise With Us

    TweakTown™ uses reCAPTCHA and Google's Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

    © 1999-2022. Tweak Town Pty Ltd. All Rights Reserved.