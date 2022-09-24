Cyberpunk 2077 breaks 100,000 PC players for first time since launch

Cyberpunk 2077 continues gaining strong momentum following the release of Edgerunners on PC.

Cyberpunk 2077 is now CD Projekt RED's most popular game in terms of concurrent players on PC. While The Witcher 3 still holds the top spot for game copies sold (The Witcher 3 has sold 40 million versus Cyberpunk 2077's 18 million), more people are playing the sci-fi shooter on PC right now than they ever have in The Witcher 3.

At the time of writing, Cyberpunk 2077 had over 114,000 concurrent players on Steam in the last 24-hours, beating The Witcher 3's all-time concurrent player peak of 103,329 by some 11,647 users. In short, Cyberpunk 2077 had more players in the last 24 hours on Steam than The Witcher 3 ever has.

CD Projekt has said that over 1 million players have logged into and played Cyberpunk 2077 every day this week across consoles and PC. This is no small feat and remains one of the strongest comeback stories in gaming. The publisher has spent many millions of dollars on various patches, updates, the next-gen PS5 and Xbox Series X/S releases, and $19 million or so on the new Phantom Liberty expansion in 2021.

These numbers do require vital context, though. The current playercounts are just a shadow of the game's all-time peak of 1.05 million players at launch. The game has a fair ways to go before it reaches these kinds of numbers again.

Cyberpunk 2077 is far and away CD Projekt RED's most successful game in terms of revenues, beating out The Witcher 3's launch sales figures by over 220%.

CD Projekt RED made more money in the quarter of Cyberpunk 2077's launch than any other period of full-year earnings; CP2077 was so powerful that it literally broke revenue records in a single quarter.