Kojima meets with Sony's Hermen Hulst, possibly for Death Stranding 2
Kojima Productions is pretty busy right now and the studio is playing both sides of the console market. Following his meeting with Phil Spencer at the Tokyo Game Show presumably to discuss his new innovative Xbox project, gaming auteur Hideo Kojima recently met up with PlayStation exec Hermen Hulst.
It's possible that Kojima and Hulst were discussing plans for Death Stranding 2, which is believed to be in development. Remember that Kojima Productions is using Guerrilla Games' proprietary Decima engine for both Death Stranding 1 and 2, and that Hulst used to lead Guerrilla Games.
It's also possible that the two gaming icons were sharing info on the major new upgrades to the Decima engine that were leveraged by Horizon Forbidden West.
Nothing has been officially announced just yet, but Death Stranding 2 was originally outed by Norman Reedus, who starred in the first game.
Kojima has only confirmed two things so far; Elle Fanning will star in his next game, and that he is working on a new project for Xbox.
Below we have a coverage catalog of everything we know about Kojima's upcoming plans:
Death Stranding 2 Timeline of Events
- March 2020 - Norman Reedus said he's "in talks to do other stuff" with Hideo Kojima.
- June 2020 - Kojima shares cryptic drawings that could hint at Death Stranding in space
- October 2020 - Kojima Productions confirmed it was working on a new unannounced game.
- August 2021 - Norman Reedus, who plays Sam in Death Stranding, said a sequel was "in negotiations right now"
- November 2021 - Kojima says he "rewrote" a script, possibly for Death Stranding 2.
