All NewsBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUContests & GiveawaysCPU, APU & ChipsetsDealsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsScience, Space, Health & RoboticsStorageVideo Cards & GPUsVirtual & Augmented Reality
All ReviewsAll ArticlesAudio, Sound & SpeakersCases, Cooling & PSUCPUs, Chipsets & SoCsComputer SystemsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsNetworkingPeripheralsRAMStorageVideo Cards & GPUs
GuidesGamingAsk the ExpertsNewsletterAboutPrivacyForums
AMD Zen 4Intel ArcBattlefield 2042RTX 3090 TiRTX 4090RTX 4080GTA 6Elon MuskHDMI 2.1

Kojima meets with Sony's Hermen Hulst, possibly for Death Stranding 2

Hideo Kojima recently met with Sony Interactive Entertainment's Hermen Hulst and might be discussing Death Stranding 2 and new Decima engine upgrades.

Kojima meets with Sony's Hermen Hulst, possibly for Death Stranding 2
Published Oct 17, 2022 1:44 PM CDT
3 minutes & 1 second read time

Hideo Kojima recently shared a photograph of himself sharing beers with PlayStation Worldwide Studios boss Hermen Hulst

Kojima Productions is pretty busy right now and the studio is playing both sides of the console market. Following his meeting with Phil Spencer at the Tokyo Game Show presumably to discuss his new innovative Xbox project, gaming auteur Hideo Kojima recently met up with PlayStation exec Hermen Hulst.

It's possible that Kojima and Hulst were discussing plans for Death Stranding 2, which is believed to be in development. Remember that Kojima Productions is using Guerrilla Games' proprietary Decima engine for both Death Stranding 1 and 2, and that Hulst used to lead Guerrilla Games.

It's also possible that the two gaming icons were sharing info on the major new upgrades to the Decima engine that were leveraged by Horizon Forbidden West.

Nothing has been officially announced just yet, but Death Stranding 2 was originally outed by Norman Reedus, who starred in the first game.

Kojima has only confirmed two things so far; Elle Fanning will star in his next game, and that he is working on a new project for Xbox.

Below we have a coverage catalog of everything we know about Kojima's upcoming plans:

Death Stranding 2 Timeline of Events

More info on Kojima's new projects:

Everything we know about Hideo Kojima's new projects:

Buy at Amazon

Death Stranding Director's Cut - PlayStation 5

TodayYesterday7 days ago30 days ago
$46.99
$46.99$46.99$49.99
Buy
* Prices last scanned on 10/17/2022 at 1:44 pm CDT - prices may not be accurate, click links above for the latest price. We may earn an affiliate commission.
NEWS SOURCE:twitter.com

Derek joined the TweakTown team in 2015 and has since reviewed and played 1000s of hours of new games. Derek is absorbed with the intersection of technology and gaming, and is always looking forward to new advancements. With over six years in games journalism under his belt, Derek aims to further engage the gaming sector while taking a peek under the tech that powers it. He hopes to one day explore the stars in No Man's Sky with the magic of VR.

Newsletter Subscription

Similar News

    Related Tags

    Newsletter Subscription
    Latest News
    View More News
    Latest Reviews
    View More Reviews
    Latest Articles
    View More Articles
    Partner Content
    Advertise With Us

    TweakTown™ uses reCAPTCHA and Google's Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

    © 1999-2022. Tweak Town Pty Ltd. All Rights Reserved.