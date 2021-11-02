All NewsBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUContests & GiveawaysCPU, APU & ChipsetsDealsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsScience, Space & RoboticsStorageVideo CardsVirtual & Augmented Reality
All ReviewsAll ArticlesAudio, Sound & SpeakersCases, Cooling & PSUCPUs, Chipsets & SoCsComputer SystemsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsNetworkingPeripheralsStorageVideo Cards
GuidesGamingAsk the ExpertsNewsletterAboutForums
RTX 4090Windows 11Halo InfiniteBattlefield 2042Elon MuskGTA 6RTX 3080HDMI 2.1

Death Stranding 2 may have been rebooted by Kojima

Death Stranding 2's development may have been rebooted as Hideo Kojima rewrites script to reflect changes in his creative process.

@DeekeTweak
Published Tue, Nov 2 2021 9:20 AM CDT
Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on RedditShare on FlipboardEmail to a friend

Hideo Kojima is re-writing a script that was created nearly a year ago, and it's possible Death Stranding 2's development has been rebooted.

Death Stranding 2 may have been rebooted by Kojima 33 | TweakTown.com
VIEW GALLERY - 2 IMAGES

Earlier this morning Hideo Kojima confirmed he is revising an old project to reflect the significant changes in his creative process brought on by COVID-19. Kojima explains his new process here.

"I'm reworking a project & script I wrote almost a year ago. The world situation, my environment, emotions last year are quite different now, so I can't put myself in the same world I was thinking of then. I have to bring it to the present. If I don't, it won't become a living thing," Kojima explained.

This could mean Death Stranding 2 has been rebooted. In 2020, the studio confirmed it was working on a new game. Kojima also shared cryptic drawings which appeared to show a Death Stranding whale stylized as a space ship.

Death Stranding 2 may have been rebooted by Kojima 2 | TweakTown.com

Norman Reedus, who stars as Death Stranding's titular character Sam Porter Bridges, has hinted on multiple occasions that he is working with Kojima again.

"We did Death Stranding, which was a huge hit, and we're in talks to do other stuff,"Reedus told Wired in a March 2020 interview.

In 2021, Reedus said: "I think we're doing a second Death Stranding . [The game] is in negotiations right now."

There's two other possible projects, too.

Recent reports also say that Hideo Kojima is in talks to make a cloud game for Microsoft. The auteur has spoken in length on how he wants to make an interactive horror game that blends genres and mediums, and it's possible that the cloud game is the same as the horror project.

No one has announced anything yet. Sony, who has produced Death Stranding on consoles, Microsoft, or Kojima Productions have yet to make anything official.

Buy at Amazon

Death Stranding Director's Cut - PlayStation 5

TodayYesterday7 days ago30 days ago
$49.99
$49.99$49.99$49.99
Buy
* Prices last scanned on 11/2/2021 at 12:26 am CDT - prices may not be accurate, click links above for the latest price. We may earn an affiliate commission.
NEWS SOURCE:twitter.com

Derek joined the TweakTown team in 2015 and has since reviewed and played 1000s of hours of new games. Derek is absorbed with the intersection of technology and gaming, and is always looking forward to new advancements. With over six years in games journalism under his belt, Derek aims to further engage the gaming sector while taking a peek under the tech that powers it. He hopes to one day explore the stars in No Man's Sky with the magic of VR.

Newsletter Subscription

Similar News

Related Tags

Newsletter Subscription
Latest News
View More News
Latest Reviews
View More Reviews
Latest Articles
View More Articles
© 1999-2021. Tweak Town Pty Ltd. All Rights Reserved.