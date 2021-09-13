All NewsBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUContests & GiveawaysCPU, APU & ChipsetsDealsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsScience, Space & RoboticsStorageVideo CardsVirtual & Augmented Reality
All ReviewsAll ArticlesAudio, Sound & SpeakersCases, Cooling & PSUCPUs, Chipsets & SoCsComputer SystemsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsNetworkingPeripheralsStorageVideo Cards
GuidesGamingAsk the ExpertsNewsletterAboutForums
RTX 4090Windows 11Halo InfiniteBattlefield 2042Elon MuskGTA 6RTX 3080HDMI 2.1

Kojima wants to make a game that changes in real-time

Hideo Kojima aspires to make a game that evolves and shifts as you play it, and it could be the framework for his new cloud game.

@DeekeTweak
Published Mon, Sep 13 2021 6:32 PM CDT
Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on RedditShare on FlipboardEmail to a friend

Hideo Kojima is interested in making a game that changes in real-time and could use the cloud as a platform for making it happen.

Kojima wants to make a game that changes in real-time 44 | TweakTown.com

Kojima has delivered more clues on what his next game could be like. We already know Kojima wants to make an interactive horror film-game hybrid, and that he's working with Microsoft on a special cloud streaming experience. Now the auteur says he'd like to create something that shifts based on your actions, personality, and location. This might be possible using Microsoft's Azure-powered servers and powerful AI infrastructures with machine learning capabilities on the Xbox Series X/S consoles.

"I want to create a game that changes in real-time. Even though there are people of different ages and trades playing the same game, they are playing it in the same way. Instead, I want the game to change based on where that person lives, and that person's unique perspective," Kojima told Japanese publication Anan.

"Because you would defeat vampires using the light from the sun, [Boktai, an early game that Kojima worked on while at Konami] would change based on where and when you played the game. That kind of feature connects man-made systems to real-life."

Right now it looks like Death Stranding 2 could be in development. Death Stranding star Norman Reedus has said on two occasions that he might be working with Hideo Kojima again, and more recently said that a sequel is currently being pitched by Kojima Productions.

Buy at Amazon

Death Stranding Director's Cut - PlayStation 5

TodayYesterday7 days ago30 days ago
$49.99
$49.99$49.99$49.99
Buy
* Prices last scanned on 9/13/2021 at 6:19 pm CDT - prices may not be accurate, click links above for the latest price. We may earn an affiliate commission.
NEWS SOURCES:ananweb.jp, siliconera.com

Derek joined the TweakTown team in 2015 and has since reviewed and played 1000s of hours of new games. Derek is absorbed with the intersection of technology and gaming, and is always looking forward to new advancements. With over six years in games journalism under his belt, Derek aims to further engage the gaming sector while taking a peek under the tech that powers it. He hopes to one day explore the stars in No Man's Sky with the magic of VR.

Newsletter Subscription

Similar News

Related Tags

Newsletter Subscription
Latest News
View More News
Latest Reviews
View More Reviews
Latest Articles
View More Articles
© 1999-2021. Tweak Town Pty Ltd. All Rights Reserved.