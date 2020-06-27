Death Stranding 2 teased by Kojima, and it could be set in space

Hideo Kojima is planning a new game...and it could be Death Stranding 2 set in space.

Derek Strickland | Jun 27, 2020 at 6:24 pm CDT

Death Stranding might transform into a brand new IP and Kojima could already be working on a sequel.

View 3 Images View Fullscreen Gallery
Death Stranding 2 teased by Kojima, and it could be set in space 55 | TweakTown.com
VIEW GALLERY - 3 IMAGES
Death Stranding 2 teased by Kojima, and it could be set in space 44 | TweakTown.com
Death Stranding 2 teased by Kojima, and it could be set in space 45 | TweakTown.com
Death Stranding 2 teased by Kojima, and it could be set in space 55 | TweakTown.com

Hideo Kojima is currently working with Yohi Shinkawa on early concepts for his next game...and it could be related to Death Stranding. Just yesterday Kojima shared some cryptic and strange sketches on Twitter of a Bridge Baby and a whale/dolphin-shaped ship, igniting speculation on Death Stranding 2.

Death Stranding 2 teased by Kojima, and it could be set in space 44 | TweakTown.com

Closer inspection reveals the Giger-esque craft to be a Landing Ship issued out by BRIDGES, the fictional inter-dimensional government from the ruinous world of Death Stranding. It's possible this ship floats in space or maybe even traverses the inky black oceans of the death stranding.

Death Stranding 2 teased by Kojima, and it could be set in space 45 | TweakTown.com

There's lots of implications to this image. Maybe we'll be explorers in the new game who sail the death stranding in an attempt to make contact with other countries--or other worlds--affected by the catastrophe? Or maybe, just maybe, we'll cruise the void of the stars searching for a new planet that isn't disrupted?

Kojima has been working on early concepts for his new game for a while now. Back in December 2019, he teased a new project with a myriad of scattered objects.

More recently in March 2020, Norman Reedus confirmed he's in early talks to work with Kojima on a new game. If these sketches manifest into something real, it's likely Reedus will reprise his role as Sam Porter Bridges in Death Stranding 2. It's also likely the game will be released on Sony's next-gen PlayStation 5 console.

At the same time, Kojima has also repeatedly said he wants to make a new horror game. It's unknown whether or not the projects would be related--possibly a Death Stranding horror experience similar to P.T.--and we'll probably have to wait years before Kojima Productions announces anything new.

Buy at Amazon

PS4 Death Stranding (PS4)

TodayYesterday7 days ago30 days ago
Buy at Amazon
$44.98
---
Buy
* Prices last scanned on 6/27/2020 at 5:44 pm CDT - prices may not be accurate, click links above for the latest price. We may earn an affiliate commission.
NEWS SOURCE:resetera.com
Derek Strickland

ABOUT THE AUTHOR - Derek Strickland

Derek is absorbed with the intersection of technology and gaming, and is always looking forward to new advancements. With over six years in games journalism under his belt, Derek aims to further engage the gaming sector while taking a peek under the tech that powers it. He hopes to one day explore the stars in No Man's Sky with the magic of VR.

Similar News

Related Tags

Newsletter Subscription

Latest News

View More News

Latest Reviews

View More Reviews

Latest Articles

View More Articles
© 1999-2020 Tweak Town Pty Ltd. All Rights Reserved.