Death Stranding 3 concept already written by Kojima, but he wants someone else to make it

Death Stranding 2 just released, but Hideo Kojima has already written an early concept for Death Stranding 3...yet he doesn't really want to make part 3.

TL;DR: Hideo Kojima has a concept for Death Stranding 3 but is not currently planning to develop it, viewing Death Stranding 2 as a finale. At 62, Kojima focuses on new projects like the experimental horror game OD and the espionage thriller PHYSINT, while also producing a Death Stranding film.

Hideo Kojima has a rough concept on a potential third game in the Death Stranding franchise, but nothing's been confirmed just yet...and it doesn't sound like Kojima wants to work on another huge AAA project again.

Death Stranding 2 just released, and sales estimates indicate the game is doing well. Long-term success could prime the series for a trilogy-ending third chapter, and Hideo Kojima was asked about Death Stranding 3 at the World Strand Tour in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia.

"I'm not planning to do that, at the moment," Kojima said when questioned about DS3.

"Because my ending with Death Stranding 2 was my finale for 1 & 2. But I already wrote a concept for Death Stranding 3, so I have that in data.

"I hope that someone would create it for me."

In regards to his answer, one thing we have to remember is Kojima's age; the game auteur is actually 62 years old, and we have to wonder if he still wants to be involved in something as highly demanding and engrossing as AAA game production.

That being said, it's not like Kojima is retiring any time soon.

"I would promise to you I'll be a creator and creating things for as long as I live," he said at the event in Saudi Arabia.

Kojima Productions is still working on their experimental new horror game OD, which is being co-produced by Xbox Game Studios and involves some sort of cloud integration. Horror film director Jordan Peele is also working on the game alongside Kojima.

There's also the mysterious new game PHYSINT, which is being produced in conjunction with PlayStation. Not much is known about that game other than it's a espionage spy thriller in the vein of Metal Gear Solid.

Finally, Kojima is helping on a new Death Stranding film with A24.