Report: Hideo Kojima and Konami are on talking terms

Hideo Kojima and Konami have reportedly made up after their controversial split back in 2015, are on talking terms again.

Back in 2015, Konami cancelled Silent Hills, fired Hideo Kojima, and removed Kojima's name from Metal Gear Solid V. Kojima found a new home with Kojima Productions and went on to make Death Stranding with Sony's help. Now six years later the dust has settled--and so has the bitter breakup.

According to VGC, who has talked with members of Konami Japan, Hideo Kojima and Konami have somewhat set aside their differences and are on agreeable terms. This however doesn't mean Kojima is working on a Konami game. It's said a high-profile Japanese game developer is working on a new Silent Hill project, and it's true Kojima does want to make a new horror game, but VGC was careful to say that they are not currently bedfellows--.e.g working on projects together.

In 2020, Kojima Productions confirmed it had a new project in development. Death Stranding star Norman Reedus has said on multiple occasions a sequel could be in development, and there's reports Microsoft is funding a new cloud-based game from Kojima.