NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4070 latest: up to 2.8GHz GPU clocks, 285W power

NVIDIA's next-gen GeForce RTX 4090 might get all the rumor limelight, but the GeForce RTX 4080 and GeForce RTX 4070 are going to be the real big sellers for gamers, and now we have the very latest rumors to continue driving up that hype train.

The next-gen GeForce RTX 4070 is rumored to have higher GPU clocks than the flagship GeForce RTX 4090, with leaker "kopite7kimi" tweeting last week that the RTX 4070 spec had been updated. NVIDIA's third-most powerful Ada Lovelace GPU in its upcoming GeForce RTX 40 series family will use the PG141-SKU331 GPU, with 7680 CUDA cores, and 12GB of GDDR6X memory clocked at 21Gbps which should provide 504GB/sec of memory bandwidth

The last we heard on the GeForce RTX 4070 and its memory system was that it would have 10GB of GDDR6X at 18Gbps, so we're looking at a decent upgrade: 12GB GDDR6X memory clocked at 21Gbps. Kopite7kimi also says that we should expect GPU boost clocks to be over 2800MHz+ which should result in custom AIB models of the GeForce RTX 4070 to hopefully breach 3000MHz+ which would be a very, very cool thing to see from NVIDIA.

Now, from a compute perspective the new GeForce RTX 4070 is a beast: up to 40 TFLOPs of compute performance, which is double that of the current-gen Ampere-based GeForce RTX 4070. Hell, it's about the same compute power that NVIDIA's current flagship GeForce RTX 3090 Ti is capable of (40 TFLOPs, too).

NVIDIA is splitting the GeForce RTX 4090 in half to make the GeForce RTX 4070, with half the CUDA cores, and half the VRAM, but still maintains kick-ass GPU clock speeds.

