NVIDIA's next-gen GeForce RTX 5060 Laptop GPU: RTX 4070 performance, consumes LESS power

NVIDIA's next-generation GeForce RTX 5060 Laptop GPU: gaming performance at RTX 4070 levels, consumes LESS power, and rocks new GDDR7 memory.

Published
1 minute & 54 seconds read time

NVIDIA's next-generation GeForce RTX 5060 Laptop GPU is rumored to have gaming performance at levels of the RTX 4070, while using less power.

NVIDIA's next-gen GeForce RTX 5060 Laptop GPU: RTX 4070 performance, consumes LESS power 53
Open Gallery 2

In some new details from leaker Golden Pig Upgrade, who attended an event held recently by Chinese laptop and PC manufacturer, Shenzhen Hasee Compute Co. where during the event, the chairman of the company, Wu Haijun, talked about next-gen PCs.

During that chat, he talked about some details about NVIDIA's next-generation GeForce RTX 50 series "Blackwell" GPUs. The Hasee chairman said that NVIDIA's next-gen GeForce RTX 50 series Laptop GPUs will use GDDR7 memory, and power consumption of the 60-level cards will be "greatly reduced" from 140W to 115W.

This means we're going to see a new world of thin-and-light gaming laptops powered by NVIDIA's new GeForce RTX 5060 Laptop GPU, offering gaming performance at levels that we get with the RTX 4070, all while using less power (and probably running slightly cooler, too).

NVIDIA should debut next-gen DLSS 4 upscaling with its GeForce RTX 50 series GPUs, with even more performance than what DLSS 3.x offers now (which is bloody incredible, especially when you add in Frame Generation and Ray Reconstruction technologies).

IMG

aaaaaaa

aaaaaaaa

aaaaaaaaaa

aaaaaaaaaaa

Buy at Amazon

Acer Predator Helios Neo 16 Gaming Laptop (PHN16-71-76H5)

TodayYesterday7 days ago30 days ago
Buy at Newegg
$339.99
$339.99$189.99$189.99
Buy
$1099.99
---
Buy
* Prices last scanned on 8/26/2024 at 4:53 am CDT - prices may not be accurate, click links above for the latest price. We may earn an affiliate commission.
NEWS SOURCE:wccftech.com

Anthony joined the TweakTown team in 2010 and has since reviewed 100s of graphics cards. Anthony is a long time PC enthusiast with a passion of hate for games built around consoles. FPS gaming since the pre-Quake days, where you were insulted if you used a mouse to aim, he has been addicted to gaming and hardware ever since. Working in IT retail for 10 years gave him great experience with custom-built PCs. His addiction to GPU tech is unwavering and has recently taken a keen interest in artificial intelligence (AI) hardware.

Newsletter Subscription

Similar News

Related Tags