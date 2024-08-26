NVIDIA's next-gen GeForce RTX 5060 Laptop GPU: RTX 4070 performance, consumes LESS power

NVIDIA's next-generation GeForce RTX 5060 Laptop GPU is rumored to have gaming performance at levels of the RTX 4070, while using less power.

In some new details from leaker Golden Pig Upgrade, who attended an event held recently by Chinese laptop and PC manufacturer, Shenzhen Hasee Compute Co. where during the event, the chairman of the company, Wu Haijun, talked about next-gen PCs.

During that chat, he talked about some details about NVIDIA's next-generation GeForce RTX 50 series "Blackwell" GPUs. The Hasee chairman said that NVIDIA's next-gen GeForce RTX 50 series Laptop GPUs will use GDDR7 memory, and power consumption of the 60-level cards will be "greatly reduced" from 140W to 115W.

This means we're going to see a new world of thin-and-light gaming laptops powered by NVIDIA's new GeForce RTX 5060 Laptop GPU, offering gaming performance at levels that we get with the RTX 4070, all while using less power (and probably running slightly cooler, too).

NVIDIA should debut next-gen DLSS 4 upscaling with its GeForce RTX 50 series GPUs, with even more performance than what DLSS 3.x offers now (which is bloody incredible, especially when you add in Frame Generation and Ray Reconstruction technologies).

