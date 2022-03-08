All NewsBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUContests & GiveawaysCPU, APU & ChipsetsDealsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsScience, Space & RoboticsStorageVideo CardsVirtual & Augmented Reality
All ReviewsAll ArticlesAudio, Sound & SpeakersCases, Cooling & PSUCPUs, Chipsets & SoCsComputer SystemsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsNetworkingPeripheralsStorageVideo Cards
GuidesGamingAsk the ExpertsNewsletterAboutForums
RTX 3090 TiRTX 4090Diablo 2GTA 6Halo InfiniteElon MuskRTX 3080HDMI 2.1

NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4070: up to 30% faster than RTX 3090 in gaming

NVIDIA's next-gen GeForce RTX 4070 and RTX 4060 Ti: up to 30% faster than RTX 3090, far better ray tracing performance as well.

@anthony256
Published Tue, Mar 8 2022 5:24 PM CST
Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on RedditShare on FlipboardEmail to a friend

NVIDIA is going the whole hog with its upcoming Ada Lovelace GPU architecture, with the new GeForce RTX 40 series cards -- even in mid-range form -- expected to offer huge performance increases over the current-gen GPUs.

NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4070: up to 30% faster than RTX 3090 in gaming 03 | TweakTown.com

The new flagship AD102-based GeForce RTX 4090 and GeForce RTX 4080 graphics cards will be absolute behemoths, offering double the performance of the GeForce RTX 3090 and GeForce RTX 3080. NVIDIA will reportedly be outfitting its highest-end Ada Lovelace GPUs with next-gen GDDR7 memory, which begins its speed-run at 32Gbps (GDDR6X taps out at 21Gbps).

But it's the new mid-range AD103 GPU that will be really interesting... AD103 will power the GeForce RTX 4070 and GeForce RTX 4060 Ti graphics cards, and according to sources of Tom @ Moore's Law is Dead, the GeForce RTX 4070 should offer another 10-30% performance over the current flagship RTX 3090, and offer "2-3 tiers better" ray-tracing performance than the best Ampere GPU.

AD103 (GeForce RTX 4070 + GeForce RTX 4060 Ti)

  • 84 SM - 10752 CUDA cores
  • 256-bit memory interface (possible GDDR7 support)
  • +10-30% better rasterization performance than the RTX 3090
  • +ray tracing performance should be 2-3 tiers better than the best Ampere cards
Buy at Amazon

EVGA GeForce RTX 3080 (12G-P5-4861-KL)

TodayYesterday7 days ago30 days ago
$1449.99
---
Buy
* Prices last scanned on 3/8/2022 at 5:01 pm CST - prices may not be accurate, click links above for the latest price. We may earn an affiliate commission.

Anthony joined the TweakTown team in 2010 and has since reviewed 100s of graphics cards. Anthony is a long time PC enthusiast with a passion of hate for games built around consoles. FPS gaming since the pre-Quake days, where you were insulted if you used a mouse to aim, he has been addicted to gaming and hardware ever since. Working in IT retail for 10 years gave him great experience with custom-built PCs. His addiction to GPU tech is unwavering.

Newsletter Subscription

Similar News

Related Tags

Newsletter Subscription
Latest News
View More News
Latest Reviews
View More Reviews
Latest Articles
View More Articles
© 1999-2022. Tweak Town Pty Ltd. All Rights Reserved.