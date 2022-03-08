NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4070: up to 30% faster than RTX 3090 in gaming

NVIDIA's next-gen GeForce RTX 4070 and RTX 4060 Ti: up to 30% faster than RTX 3090, far better ray tracing performance as well.

NVIDIA is going the whole hog with its upcoming Ada Lovelace GPU architecture, with the new GeForce RTX 40 series cards -- even in mid-range form -- expected to offer huge performance increases over the current-gen GPUs.

The new flagship AD102-based GeForce RTX 4090 and GeForce RTX 4080 graphics cards will be absolute behemoths, offering double the performance of the GeForce RTX 3090 and GeForce RTX 3080. NVIDIA will reportedly be outfitting its highest-end Ada Lovelace GPUs with next-gen GDDR7 memory, which begins its speed-run at 32Gbps (GDDR6X taps out at 21Gbps).

But it's the new mid-range AD103 GPU that will be really interesting... AD103 will power the GeForce RTX 4070 and GeForce RTX 4060 Ti graphics cards, and according to sources of Tom @ Moore's Law is Dead, the GeForce RTX 4070 should offer another 10-30% performance over the current flagship RTX 3090, and offer "2-3 tiers better" ray-tracing performance than the best Ampere GPU.

AD103 (GeForce RTX 4070 + GeForce RTX 4060 Ti)