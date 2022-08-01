NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4070 Ti: 'easily match' RTX 3090 Ti performance

NVIDIA's new Ada Lovelace GPU architecture is ramping up considerably, and so too are the leaks with news on the "full-fat AD104" GPU with 7680 CUDA cores.

The new GeForce RTX 4070 Ti should be the graphics card that the "full-fat AD104" GPU will be powering, with 12GB of GDDR6X memory clocked at 21Gbps, according to leaker "kopite7kimi". The leaker adds that the performance of the full-fat AD104 GPU will "easily match" the GeForce RTX 3090 Ti.

Rewinding the leaks back to March 2022, Moore's Law is Dead teased that the AD103-based GeForce RTX 4070 "should offer another 10-30% performance over the current flagship RTX 3090". Remember, that was before NVIDIA unleashed the RTX 3090 Ti. So we should expect to see the AD103-based RTX 4070 beating the RTX 3090, while the "full-fat AD104" based RTX 4070 Ti beating the RTX 3090 Ti.

RTX 4090, AD102-300, 16384FP32, 384bit 21Gbps 24G GDDR6X

RTX 4080, AD103-300, 10240FP32, 256bit (?18Gbps 16G GDDR6?)

RTX 4070 Ti, AD104, 7680FP32, 21Gbps GDDR6X 12GB

RTX 4070, AD104-275, 7168FP32, 18Gbps GDDR6 10GB

I've filled in kopite7kimi's previous GPU leaks on the AD10x GPUs with the "full-fat AD104" GPU above.