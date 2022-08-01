NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4070 Ti: 'easily match' RTX 3090 Ti performance
NVIDIA's next-gen 'full-fat AD104' GPU should 'easily match' GeForce RTX 3090 Ti performance, packs 12GB GDDR6X at 21Gbps.
NVIDIA's new Ada Lovelace GPU architecture is ramping up considerably, and so too are the leaks with news on the "full-fat AD104" GPU with 7680 CUDA cores.
The new GeForce RTX 4070 Ti should be the graphics card that the "full-fat AD104" GPU will be powering, with 12GB of GDDR6X memory clocked at 21Gbps, according to leaker "kopite7kimi". The leaker adds that the performance of the full-fat AD104 GPU will "easily match" the GeForce RTX 3090 Ti.
Rewinding the leaks back to March 2022, Moore's Law is Dead teased that the AD103-based GeForce RTX 4070 "should offer another 10-30% performance over the current flagship RTX 3090". Remember, that was before NVIDIA unleashed the RTX 3090 Ti. So we should expect to see the AD103-based RTX 4070 beating the RTX 3090, while the "full-fat AD104" based RTX 4070 Ti beating the RTX 3090 Ti.
- RTX 4090, AD102-300, 16384FP32, 384bit 21Gbps 24G GDDR6X
- RTX 4080, AD103-300, 10240FP32, 256bit (?18Gbps 16G GDDR6?)
- RTX 4070 Ti, AD104, 7680FP32, 21Gbps GDDR6X 12GB
- RTX 4070, AD104-275, 7168FP32, 18Gbps GDDR6 10GB
I've filled in kopite7kimi's previous GPU leaks on the AD10x GPUs with the "full-fat AD104" GPU above.
