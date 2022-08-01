All NewsBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUContests & GiveawaysCPU, APU & ChipsetsDealsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsScience, Space & RoboticsStorageVideo Cards & GPUsVirtual & Augmented Reality
All ReviewsAll ArticlesAudio, Sound & SpeakersCases, Cooling & PSUCPUs, Chipsets & SoCsComputer SystemsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsNetworkingPeripheralsRAMStorageVideo Cards & GPUs
GuidesGamingAsk the ExpertsNewsletterAboutForums
Intel ArcRTX 3090 TiRTX 4090RTX 4080Diablo 2GTA 6Halo InfiniteElon MuskHDMI 2.1
🔥 GIVEAWAY: Netac RAM - Shadow RGB DDR5-4800 & Shadow II DDR5-4800 🔥

NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4070 Ti: 'easily match' RTX 3090 Ti performance

NVIDIA's next-gen 'full-fat AD104' GPU should 'easily match' GeForce RTX 3090 Ti performance, packs 12GB GDDR6X at 21Gbps.

@anthony256
Published Mon, Aug 1 2022 11:59 PM CDT
Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on RedditShare on FlipboardEmail to a friend

NVIDIA's new Ada Lovelace GPU architecture is ramping up considerably, and so too are the leaks with news on the "full-fat AD104" GPU with 7680 CUDA cores.

NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4070 Ti: 'easily match' RTX 3090 Ti performance 706 | TweakTown.com

The new GeForce RTX 4070 Ti should be the graphics card that the "full-fat AD104" GPU will be powering, with 12GB of GDDR6X memory clocked at 21Gbps, according to leaker "kopite7kimi". The leaker adds that the performance of the full-fat AD104 GPU will "easily match" the GeForce RTX 3090 Ti.

Rewinding the leaks back to March 2022, Moore's Law is Dead teased that the AD103-based GeForce RTX 4070 "should offer another 10-30% performance over the current flagship RTX 3090". Remember, that was before NVIDIA unleashed the RTX 3090 Ti. So we should expect to see the AD103-based RTX 4070 beating the RTX 3090, while the "full-fat AD104" based RTX 4070 Ti beating the RTX 3090 Ti.

  • RTX 4090, AD102-300, 16384FP32, 384bit 21Gbps 24G GDDR6X
  • RTX 4080, AD103-300, 10240FP32, 256bit (?18Gbps 16G GDDR6?)
  • RTX 4070 Ti, AD104, 7680FP32, 21Gbps GDDR6X 12GB
  • RTX 4070, AD104-275, 7168FP32, 18Gbps GDDR6 10GB

I've filled in kopite7kimi's previous GPU leaks on the AD10x GPUs with the "full-fat AD104" GPU above.

Buy at Amazon

ASUS ROG Strix LC NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3090 Ti OC Edition

TodayYesterday7 days ago30 days ago
$1499.00
$1499.00$1499.00-
Buy
* Prices last scanned on 8/1/2022 at 11:59 pm CDT - prices may not be accurate, click links above for the latest price. We may earn an affiliate commission.
NEWS SOURCE:videocardz.com

Anthony joined the TweakTown team in 2010 and has since reviewed 100s of graphics cards. Anthony is a long time PC enthusiast with a passion of hate for games built around consoles. FPS gaming since the pre-Quake days, where you were insulted if you used a mouse to aim, he has been addicted to gaming and hardware ever since. Working in IT retail for 10 years gave him great experience with custom-built PCs. His addiction to GPU tech is unwavering.

Newsletter Subscription

Similar News

Related Tags

Newsletter Subscription
Latest News
View More News
Latest Reviews
View More Reviews
Latest Articles
View More Articles
TweakTown uses reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

© 1999-2022. Tweak Town Pty Ltd. All Rights Reserved.