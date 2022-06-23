NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4090, 4080, 4070: new rumored specs are here

NVIDIA's next-gen Ada Lovelace-based GeForce RTX 4090, RTX 4080, RTX 4070 get some new rumored specs... not too much has changed.

NVIDIA looks to be making some changes to its upcoming GeForce RTX 40 series GPUs, with leaker "kopite7kimi" revealing "some updates" on the new Ada Lovelace graphics cards on Twitter.

In a new tweet, the leaker has provided some updated specs on NVIDIA's three first Ada GPUs: the second-flagship GeForce RTX 4090, the new GeForce RTX 4080, and the GeForce RTX 4070. Let's tackle the elephant in the room: the GeForce RTX 4090.

The updated specs for NVIDIA's flagship GeForce RTX 4090 see its CUDA core configuration tweaked, with kopite7kimi noting that the AD102-300 GPU will have 16384 CUDA cores (up from 16128 CUDA cores). The SMs (Streaming Multiprocessors) have changed slightly, with the leaker saying NVIDIA is using 128 SMs on the GeForce RTX 4090 (up from 126).

For those of you at home keeping notes: AD102 in its full configuration boasts up to 144 SMs, but I think that will be for a much higher-end offering. NVIDIA's ace-in-the-hole against a suped-up Navi 31-based Radeon RX 7000 series GPU, with a new GeForce RTX 4090 Ti... or what I think: a new TITAN GPU.

Kopite7kimi explained:

RTX 4090, AD102-300, 16384FP32, 384bit 21Gbps 24G GDDR6X

RTX 4080, AD103-300, 10240FP32, 256bit (?18Gbps 16G GDDR6?)

RTX 4070, AD104-275, 7168FP32, 160bit 18Gbps GDDR6 10G.

And DO NOT expect a lower MSRP.

I've put it into a better list below, with the new rumored specs (and included the details of the changes between the rumors) below:

GeForce RTX 4090 (new rumored specs)

GPU : AD102-300

CUDA cores : 16384 (up from 16128)

SMs : 128 (up from 126)

VRAM : 24GB GDDR6X @ 24Gbps

Memory bus : 384-bit

TDP: 450W or so

GeForce RTX 4080 (new rumored specs)

GPU : AD103-300

CUDA cores : 10240

SMs : 80

VRAM : 16GB GDDR6 @ 18Gbps

Memory bus : 256-bit

TDP: 420W or so

GeForce RTX 4070 (new rumored specs)