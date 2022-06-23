NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4090, 4080, 4070: new rumored specs are here
NVIDIA's next-gen Ada Lovelace-based GeForce RTX 4090, RTX 4080, RTX 4070 get some new rumored specs... not too much has changed.
NVIDIA looks to be making some changes to its upcoming GeForce RTX 40 series GPUs, with leaker "kopite7kimi" revealing "some updates" on the new Ada Lovelace graphics cards on Twitter.
In a new tweet, the leaker has provided some updated specs on NVIDIA's three first Ada GPUs: the second-flagship GeForce RTX 4090, the new GeForce RTX 4080, and the GeForce RTX 4070. Let's tackle the elephant in the room: the GeForce RTX 4090.
The updated specs for NVIDIA's flagship GeForce RTX 4090 see its CUDA core configuration tweaked, with kopite7kimi noting that the AD102-300 GPU will have 16384 CUDA cores (up from 16128 CUDA cores). The SMs (Streaming Multiprocessors) have changed slightly, with the leaker saying NVIDIA is using 128 SMs on the GeForce RTX 4090 (up from 126).
- Read more: NVIDIA's next-gen GeForce RTX 4080: AD103 GPU with 420W TDP rumored
- Read more: NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4070: up to 30% faster than RTX 3090 in gaming
- Read more: NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4060 rumor: 220W power, RTX 3080 level performance?
For those of you at home keeping notes: AD102 in its full configuration boasts up to 144 SMs, but I think that will be for a much higher-end offering. NVIDIA's ace-in-the-hole against a suped-up Navi 31-based Radeon RX 7000 series GPU, with a new GeForce RTX 4090 Ti... or what I think: a new TITAN GPU.
Kopite7kimi explained:
- RTX 4090, AD102-300, 16384FP32, 384bit 21Gbps 24G GDDR6X
- RTX 4080, AD103-300, 10240FP32, 256bit (?18Gbps 16G GDDR6?)
- RTX 4070, AD104-275, 7168FP32, 160bit 18Gbps GDDR6 10G.
- And DO NOT expect a lower MSRP.
I've put it into a better list below, with the new rumored specs (and included the details of the changes between the rumors) below:
GeForce RTX 4090 (new rumored specs)
- GPU: AD102-300
- CUDA cores: 16384 (up from 16128)
- SMs: 128 (up from 126)
- VRAM: 24GB GDDR6X @ 24Gbps
- Memory bus: 384-bit
- TDP: 450W or so
GeForce RTX 4080 (new rumored specs)
- GPU: AD103-300
- CUDA cores: 10240
- SMs: 80
- VRAM: 16GB GDDR6 @ 18Gbps
- Memory bus: 256-bit
- TDP: 420W or so
GeForce RTX 4070 (new rumored specs)
- GPU: AD102-275 (used to be AD104-400)
- CUDA cores: 7168
- SMs: 56
- VRAM: 12GB GDDR6 (up from 10GB GDDR6) @ 18Gbps
- Memory bus: 192-bit (up from 160-bit)
- TDP: 300W or so
- Read more: NVIDIA's next-gen GeForce RTX 4090: AD102 could push 100 TFLOPs+
- Read more: NVIDIA testing insane next-gen AD102 GPU: freaking 900W power!!!
- Read more: NVIDIA's new AD102-based GeForce RTX 4090: 600W+ power usage CONFIRMED
- Read more: NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4090 Founders Edition teased with triple-fan cooler
- Read more: NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4090: actually OVER twice as fast as the RTX 3090
- Read more: NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4090 rumor: August launch, RTX 4080 in September