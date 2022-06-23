All NewsBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUContests & GiveawaysCPU, APU & ChipsetsDealsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsScience, Space & RoboticsStorageVideo CardsVirtual & Augmented Reality
All ReviewsAll ArticlesAudio, Sound & SpeakersCases, Cooling & PSUCPUs, Chipsets & SoCsComputer SystemsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsNetworkingPeripheralsRAMStorageVideo Cards
GuidesGamingAsk the ExpertsNewsletterAboutForums
RTX 3090 TiRTX 4090Diablo 2GTA 6Halo InfiniteElon MuskRTX 3080HDMI 2.1

NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4090, 4080, 4070: new rumored specs are here

NVIDIA's next-gen Ada Lovelace-based GeForce RTX 4090, RTX 4080, RTX 4070 get some new rumored specs... not too much has changed.

@anthony256
Published Thu, Jun 23 2022 6:40 AM CDT
Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on RedditShare on FlipboardEmail to a friend

NVIDIA looks to be making some changes to its upcoming GeForce RTX 40 series GPUs, with leaker "kopite7kimi" revealing "some updates" on the new Ada Lovelace graphics cards on Twitter.

NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4090, 4080, 4070: new rumored specs are here 524 | TweakTown.com

In a new tweet, the leaker has provided some updated specs on NVIDIA's three first Ada GPUs: the second-flagship GeForce RTX 4090, the new GeForce RTX 4080, and the GeForce RTX 4070. Let's tackle the elephant in the room: the GeForce RTX 4090.

The updated specs for NVIDIA's flagship GeForce RTX 4090 see its CUDA core configuration tweaked, with kopite7kimi noting that the AD102-300 GPU will have 16384 CUDA cores (up from 16128 CUDA cores). The SMs (Streaming Multiprocessors) have changed slightly, with the leaker saying NVIDIA is using 128 SMs on the GeForce RTX 4090 (up from 126).

For those of you at home keeping notes: AD102 in its full configuration boasts up to 144 SMs, but I think that will be for a much higher-end offering. NVIDIA's ace-in-the-hole against a suped-up Navi 31-based Radeon RX 7000 series GPU, with a new GeForce RTX 4090 Ti... or what I think: a new TITAN GPU.

Kopite7kimi explained:

  • RTX 4090, AD102-300, 16384FP32, 384bit 21Gbps 24G GDDR6X
  • RTX 4080, AD103-300, 10240FP32, 256bit (?18Gbps 16G GDDR6?)
  • RTX 4070, AD104-275, 7168FP32, 160bit 18Gbps GDDR6 10G.
  • And DO NOT expect a lower MSRP.

I've put it into a better list below, with the new rumored specs (and included the details of the changes between the rumors) below:

GeForce RTX 4090 (new rumored specs)

  • GPU: AD102-300
  • CUDA cores: 16384 (up from 16128)
  • SMs: 128 (up from 126)
  • VRAM: 24GB GDDR6X @ 24Gbps
  • Memory bus: 384-bit
  • TDP: 450W or so

GeForce RTX 4080 (new rumored specs)

  • GPU: AD103-300
  • CUDA cores: 10240
  • SMs: 80
  • VRAM: 16GB GDDR6 @ 18Gbps
  • Memory bus: 256-bit
  • TDP: 420W or so

GeForce RTX 4070 (new rumored specs)

  • GPU: AD102-275 (used to be AD104-400)
  • CUDA cores: 7168
  • SMs: 56
  • VRAM: 12GB GDDR6 (up from 10GB GDDR6) @ 18Gbps
  • Memory bus: 192-bit (up from 160-bit)
  • TDP: 300W or so
Buy at Amazon

GIGABYTE GeForce RTX 3080 Ti Gaming OC 12G (GV-N308TGAMING OC-12GD)

TodayYesterday7 days ago30 days ago
$1089.99
$1089.99$959.19$1199.99
Buy
* Prices last scanned on 6/23/2022 at 6:40 am CDT - prices may not be accurate, click links above for the latest price. We may earn an affiliate commission.
NEWS SOURCES:twitter.com, videocardz.com

Anthony joined the TweakTown team in 2010 and has since reviewed 100s of graphics cards. Anthony is a long time PC enthusiast with a passion of hate for games built around consoles. FPS gaming since the pre-Quake days, where you were insulted if you used a mouse to aim, he has been addicted to gaming and hardware ever since. Working in IT retail for 10 years gave him great experience with custom-built PCs. His addiction to GPU tech is unwavering.

Newsletter Subscription

Similar News

Related Tags

Newsletter Subscription
Latest News
View More News
Latest Reviews
View More Reviews
Latest Articles
View More Articles
© 1999-2022. Tweak Town Pty Ltd. All Rights Reserved.