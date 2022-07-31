All NewsBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUContests & GiveawaysCPU, APU & ChipsetsDealsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsScience, Space & RoboticsStorageVideo Cards & GPUsVirtual & Augmented Reality
NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4080 + RTX 4070: early 3DMark estimates teased

NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4080 and GeForce RTX 4070 benchmark estimates in 3DMark teased: 15,000+ for the RTX 4080, 10,000+ for RTX 4070.

@anthony256
Published Sun, Jul 31 2022 8:01 PM CDT
NVIDIA's next-gen Ada Lovelace GPU architecture should be detailed in the coming weeks, with the GeForce RTX 4090 expected to launch first and be a powerhouse... but the GeForce RTX 4080 and GeForce RTX 4070 graphics cards will follow, and now we have some early 3DMark performance estimates.

The upcoming NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4080 and GeForce RTX 4070 graphics cards have had their 3DMark TimeSpy Extreme graphics scores revealed by leaker "kopite7kimi". The leaker says that the GeForce RTX 4080 has 15,000+ points in TimeSpy Extreme, while the GeForce RTX 4070 will have 10,000+ points in TimeSpy Extreme.

These scores are based on the previously known specs of the cards, with the GeForce RTX 4080 packing the AD103 GPU and 10240 CUDA cores, while the GeForce RTX 4070 is based on the AD104 GPU and 7168 CUDA cores.

VIEW GALLERY - 2 IMAGES

GeForce RTX 4080 (new rumored specs)

  • GPU: AD103-300-A1
  • GPU clocks: Unknown
  • CUDA cores: 10240
  • SMs: 80
  • VRAM: 16GB GDDR6 @ 21Gbps (previous rumor @ 18Gbps)
  • Memory bus: 256-bit
  • TDP: 420W or so

GeForce RTX 4070 (new rumored specs)

  • GPU: AD102-275 (used to be AD104-400)
  • CUDA cores: 7168
  • SMs: 56
  • VRAM: 12GB GDDR6 (up from 10GB GDDR6) @ 18Gbps
  • Memory bus: 192-bit (up from 160-bit)
  • TDP: 300W or so
NEWS SOURCE:videocardz.com

Anthony joined the TweakTown team in 2010 and has since reviewed 100s of graphics cards. Anthony is a long time PC enthusiast with a passion of hate for games built around consoles. FPS gaming since the pre-Quake days, where you were insulted if you used a mouse to aim, he has been addicted to gaming and hardware ever since. Working in IT retail for 10 years gave him great experience with custom-built PCs. His addiction to GPU tech is unwavering.

