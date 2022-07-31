NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4080 + RTX 4070: early 3DMark estimates teased

NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4080 and GeForce RTX 4070 benchmark estimates in 3DMark teased: 15,000+ for the RTX 4080, 10,000+ for RTX 4070.

NVIDIA's next-gen Ada Lovelace GPU architecture should be detailed in the coming weeks, with the GeForce RTX 4090 expected to launch first and be a powerhouse... but the GeForce RTX 4080 and GeForce RTX 4070 graphics cards will follow, and now we have some early 3DMark performance estimates.

The upcoming NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4080 and GeForce RTX 4070 graphics cards have had their 3DMark TimeSpy Extreme graphics scores revealed by leaker "kopite7kimi". The leaker says that the GeForce RTX 4080 has 15,000+ points in TimeSpy Extreme, while the GeForce RTX 4070 will have 10,000+ points in TimeSpy Extreme.

These scores are based on the previously known specs of the cards, with the GeForce RTX 4080 packing the AD103 GPU and 10240 CUDA cores, while the GeForce RTX 4070 is based on the AD104 GPU and 7168 CUDA cores.

GeForce RTX 4080 (new rumored specs)

GPU : AD103-300-A1

GPU clocks : Unknown

CUDA cores : 10240

SMs : 80

VRAM : 16GB GDDR6 @ 21Gbps (previous rumor @ 18Gbps)

Memory bus : 256-bit

TDP: 420W or so

GeForce RTX 4070 (new rumored specs)