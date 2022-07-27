Chinese GPU supplier: we're getting GeForce RTX 40 cards in August

Chinese GPU supplier says they will 'receive the first batch of RTX 4000s in less than a month', Ada Lovelace appears in August.

NVIDIA is boxing up its next-gen GeForce RTX 40 series GPUs it seems, as we're now hearing that a Chinese GPU supplier is expecting their first batches of Ada Lovelace GPUs very, very soon.

VIEW GALLERY - 2 IMAGES

In a recent PRO Hi-Tech tech news roundup, Ilya Korneychuk said that their Chinese GPU supplier is expecting to receive their first batch of GeForce RTX 40 series GPUs in less than a month. In some Google-powered translation from Russian, he explained: "our graphics card supplier in China has told us that it will receive the first batch of RTX 4000s in less than a month".

Pulling this all together: the last we heard is from a leaker that said that NVIDIA's next-gen GeForce RTX 4090 was actually really close, in that "we will see her soon". Before that, we heard that NVIDIA would be launching its higher-end GeForce RTX 4090 first in August, and then the GeForce RTX 4080 in September, and the GeForce RTX 4070 after that.

NVIDIA is reportedly preparing an AD102 GPU with 450W, and a higher-end AD102 GPU with 600W of power since the company is preparing for AMD to slap them harder than multiple generations before it. AMD's next-gen RDNA 3-based Navi 31 GPU features a chiplet-based design, and could dethrone Ada Lovelace.