NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4090 benched: 66% faster than RTX 3090 Ti in 3DMark

NVIDIA's new GeForce RTX 4090 graphics card is getting closer and closer, with the very latest on the next-gen GPU and some 3DMark TimeSpy Extreme benchmark scores.

The new AD102-powered GeForce RTX 4090 reportedly scores over 19,000 points in 3DMark TimeSpy Extreme, making it 62% faster than the GeForce RTX 3090 Ti, and 82% faster than the GeForce RTX 3090. Bloody impressive, eh? For comparison, personally, I overclocked MSI's custom GeForce RTX 3090 Ti SUPRIM X and hit just under 12,000 points in TimeSpy Extreme.

Leaker "kopite7kimi" tweeted rather simply "RTX 4090, TSE > 19000". Remember, this is a synthetic benchmark and not a game so we should expect similar, if not better (and sometimes worse) performance in games from NVIDIA's next-gen GeForce RTX 4090. The last we heard on the GeForce RTX 4090 is that it'll be powered by the AD102 GPU with 450W, while NVIDIA is reportedly saving up another AD102 with 600W TDP that will be released after AMD unleashes its next-gen RDNA 3-based Navi 31 GPU.

GeForce RTX 4090 (new rumored specs +GPU clocks)

GPU : AD102-300

GPU clocks : base 2235, boost 2520, actual max 2750+

CUDA cores : 16384 (up from 16128)

SMs : 128 (up from 126)

VRAM : 24GB GDDR6X @ 21Gbps

Memory bus : 384-bit

TDP: 450W or so

GeForce RTX 4080 (new rumored specs)

GPU : AD103-300-A1

CUDA cores : 10240

SMs : 80

VRAM : 16GB GDDR6 @ 18Gbps

Memory bus : 256-bit

TDP: 420W or so

GeForce RTX 4070 (new rumored specs)