All NewsBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUContests & GiveawaysCPU, APU & ChipsetsDealsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsScience, Space & RoboticsStorageVideo CardsVirtual & Augmented Reality
All ReviewsAll ArticlesAudio, Sound & SpeakersCases, Cooling & PSUCPUs, Chipsets & SoCsComputer SystemsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsNetworkingPeripheralsRAMStorageVideo Cards
GuidesGamingAsk the ExpertsNewsletterAboutForums
RTX 3090 TiRTX 4090Diablo 2GTA 6Halo InfiniteElon MuskRTX 3080HDMI 2.1
TRENDING NOW: TikTok teen breeds army of 1+ million frogs, officials are alarmed

NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4090 benched: 66% faster than RTX 3090 Ti in 3DMark

NVIDIA's next-gen GeForce RTX 4090 tested in 3DMark TimeSpy Extreme: 66% faster than the RTX 3090 Ti, 82% faster than RTX 3090.

@anthony256
Published Mon, Jul 18 2022 9:01 PM CDT   |   Updated Mon, Jul 18 2022 9:18 PM CDT
Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on RedditShare on FlipboardEmail to a friend

NVIDIA's new GeForce RTX 4090 graphics card is getting closer and closer, with the very latest on the next-gen GPU and some 3DMark TimeSpy Extreme benchmark scores.

NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4090 benched: 66% faster than RTX 3090 Ti in 3DMark 505 | TweakTown.com

The new AD102-powered GeForce RTX 4090 reportedly scores over 19,000 points in 3DMark TimeSpy Extreme, making it 62% faster than the GeForce RTX 3090 Ti, and 82% faster than the GeForce RTX 3090. Bloody impressive, eh? For comparison, personally, I overclocked MSI's custom GeForce RTX 3090 Ti SUPRIM X and hit just under 12,000 points in TimeSpy Extreme.

Leaker "kopite7kimi" tweeted rather simply "RTX 4090, TSE > 19000". Remember, this is a synthetic benchmark and not a game so we should expect similar, if not better (and sometimes worse) performance in games from NVIDIA's next-gen GeForce RTX 4090. The last we heard on the GeForce RTX 4090 is that it'll be powered by the AD102 GPU with 450W, while NVIDIA is reportedly saving up another AD102 with 600W TDP that will be released after AMD unleashes its next-gen RDNA 3-based Navi 31 GPU.

GeForce RTX 4090 (new rumored specs +GPU clocks)

  • GPU: AD102-300
  • GPU clocks: base 2235, boost 2520, actual max 2750+
  • CUDA cores: 16384 (up from 16128)
  • SMs: 128 (up from 126)
  • VRAM: 24GB GDDR6X @ 21Gbps
  • Memory bus: 384-bit
  • TDP: 450W or so

GeForce RTX 4080 (new rumored specs)

  • GPU: AD103-300-A1
  • CUDA cores: 10240
  • SMs: 80
  • VRAM: 16GB GDDR6 @ 18Gbps
  • Memory bus: 256-bit
  • TDP: 420W or so

GeForce RTX 4070 (new rumored specs)

  • GPU: AD102-275 (used to be AD104-400)
  • CUDA cores: 7168
  • SMs: 56
  • VRAM: 12GB GDDR6 (up from 10GB GDDR6) @ 18Gbps
  • Memory bus: 192-bit (up from 160-bit)
  • TDP: 300W or so
Buy at Amazon

MSI Gaming GeForce RTX 3090 Ti (RTX 3090 Ti SUPRIM X 24G)

TodayYesterday7 days ago30 days ago
$1499.00
$1499.00$1879.99$1979.99
Buy
* Prices last scanned on 7/18/2022 at 9:18 pm CDT - prices may not be accurate, click links above for the latest price. We may earn an affiliate commission.
NEWS SOURCE:videocardz.com

Anthony joined the TweakTown team in 2010 and has since reviewed 100s of graphics cards. Anthony is a long time PC enthusiast with a passion of hate for games built around consoles. FPS gaming since the pre-Quake days, where you were insulted if you used a mouse to aim, he has been addicted to gaming and hardware ever since. Working in IT retail for 10 years gave him great experience with custom-built PCs. His addiction to GPU tech is unwavering.

Newsletter Subscription

Similar News

Related Tags

Newsletter Subscription
Latest News
View More News
Latest Reviews
View More Reviews
Latest Articles
View More Articles
© 1999-2022. Tweak Town Pty Ltd. All Rights Reserved.