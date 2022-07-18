NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4090 benched: 66% faster than RTX 3090 Ti in 3DMark
NVIDIA's next-gen GeForce RTX 4090 tested in 3DMark TimeSpy Extreme: 66% faster than the RTX 3090 Ti, 82% faster than RTX 3090.
NVIDIA's new GeForce RTX 4090 graphics card is getting closer and closer, with the very latest on the next-gen GPU and some 3DMark TimeSpy Extreme benchmark scores.
The new AD102-powered GeForce RTX 4090 reportedly scores over 19,000 points in 3DMark TimeSpy Extreme, making it 62% faster than the GeForce RTX 3090 Ti, and 82% faster than the GeForce RTX 3090. Bloody impressive, eh? For comparison, personally, I overclocked MSI's custom GeForce RTX 3090 Ti SUPRIM X and hit just under 12,000 points in TimeSpy Extreme.
Leaker "kopite7kimi" tweeted rather simply "RTX 4090, TSE > 19000". Remember, this is a synthetic benchmark and not a game so we should expect similar, if not better (and sometimes worse) performance in games from NVIDIA's next-gen GeForce RTX 4090. The last we heard on the GeForce RTX 4090 is that it'll be powered by the AD102 GPU with 450W, while NVIDIA is reportedly saving up another AD102 with 600W TDP that will be released after AMD unleashes its next-gen RDNA 3-based Navi 31 GPU.
- Read more: NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4090 latest: 450W AD102 in October, 600W later
- Read more: AIBs threaten NVIDIA Ada Lovelace GPU allocation: 'go pound sand'
- Read more: The latest GeForce RTX 4090 rumored specs: crazy +2.75GHz GPU clocks
- Read more: NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4090 Founders Edition teased with triple-fan cooler
- Read more: NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4090, 4080, 4070: new rumored specs are here
- Read more: NVIDIA AD102 GPU for GeForce RTX 4090 Ti: power limits of 800W
- Read more: AIBs 'preparing 4.5-slot coolers' for an 'undisclosed' NVIDIA GPU
- Read more: NVIDIA's next-gen GeForce RTX 4090: AD102 could push 100 TFLOPs+
- Read more: NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4090: actually OVER twice as fast as the RTX 3090
GeForce RTX 4090 (new rumored specs +GPU clocks)
- GPU: AD102-300
- GPU clocks: base 2235, boost 2520, actual max 2750+
- CUDA cores: 16384 (up from 16128)
- SMs: 128 (up from 126)
- VRAM: 24GB GDDR6X @ 21Gbps
- Memory bus: 384-bit
- TDP: 450W or so
GeForce RTX 4080 (new rumored specs)
- GPU: AD103-300-A1
- CUDA cores: 10240
- SMs: 80
- VRAM: 16GB GDDR6 @ 18Gbps
- Memory bus: 256-bit
- TDP: 420W or so
GeForce RTX 4070 (new rumored specs)
- GPU: AD102-275 (used to be AD104-400)
- CUDA cores: 7168
- SMs: 56
- VRAM: 12GB GDDR6 (up from 10GB GDDR6) @ 18Gbps
- Memory bus: 192-bit (up from 160-bit)
- TDP: 300W or so
Similar News
- > NEXT STORY: ADATA shows off XPG PCIe Gen5 SSD: up to an insane 14GB/sec reads
- < PREVIOUS STORY: Amazon's Fallout TV show begins filming, Walton Goggins to play Ghoul