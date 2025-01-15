GeForce RTX 50 Series raw performance confirmed by NVIDIA: RTX 5090 is 30% faster than RTX 4090

NVIDIA outlines the non-DLSS 4 performance for the GeForce RTX 50 Series. And outside of the RTX 5090 we're looking at 15-20% gains over the RTX 40 Series.

With the GeForce RTX 50 Series announced at CES 2025, NVIDIA's gaming performance focuses on DLSS 4's impressive update and the arrival of DLSS Multi Frame Generation. Multi Frame Generation leverages AI and RTX Blackwell hardware to generate up to three frames compared to the one with DLSS 3. This sees hardware-intensive path-tracing games like Black Myth: Wukong, Alan Wake 2, and Cyberpunk 2077 hit 200+ FPS in 4K on the GeForce RTX 5080 and GeForce RTX 5090.

NVIDIA's new RTX Blackwell Founders Edition cards.

As we previously reported, a game like Black Myth: Wukong's performance increases by 8X with DLSS 4 on the GeForce RTX 5090 - going from around 30 FPS to 245 FPS. When it comes to a brand-new generation of graphics cards, one of the big questions always surrounds the performance uplift compared to the previous generation; for the GeForce RTX 50 Series, that would be taking DLSS 4's Multi Frame Generation out of the equation and comparing raw performance or like-for-like DLSS settings.

During NVIDIA's Editor's Day, GeForce product manager Justin Walker stepped us through these numbers for the GeForce RTX 5090, RTX 5080, RTX 5070 Ti, and RTX 5070 using Resident Evil 4 with RT and no DLSS and Horizon Forbidden West with DLSS as examples of the raw or 'rasterized' performance uplift we can expect.

NVIDIA presents GeForce RTX 5090 benchmark data, which shows a 30% performance gain over RTX 4090 in games without DLSS 4.

Granted, these are just two games, but even so, the GeForce RTX 5090 is set to be 30% faster than the GeForce RTX 4090. According to NVIDIA, the GeForce RTX 5080 is only 15% faster than the GeForce RTX 4080 without DLSS 4.

Here's the summary of the numbers supplied by NVIDIA covering the DLSS 4, raw or traditional rasterized performance, and content creation tasks, including video editing and rendering. Naturally, these numbers will change depending on the workload, but provide a quick summary of the GeForce RTX 50 Series versus the GeForce RTX 40 Series.

GeForce RTX 5090 vs. GeForce RTX 4090 : 2X faster gaming performance with DLSS 4. 30% faster rasterized or raw gaming performance. 40% performance uplift for creator tasks.

GeForce RTX 5080 vs. GeForce RTX 4080 : 2X faster gaming performance with DLSS 4. 15% faster rasterized or raw gaming performance. 15% performance uplift for creator tasks.

GeForce RTX 5070 Ti vs. GeForce RTX 4070 Ti: 2X faster gaming performance with DLSS 4. 20% faster rasterized or raw gaming performance. 40% performance uplift for creator tasks.

GeForce RTX 5070 vs. GeForce RTX 4070: 2X faster gaming performance with DLSS 4. 20% faster rasterized or raw gaming performance. 20% performance uplift for creator tasks.

Naturally, we'll have to wait for reviews to get the complete picture of rasterized, ray-traced, DLSS, and Frame Generation performance for the new GeForce RTX 50 Series. However, many will undoubtedly view these raw performance numbers as disappointing, especially for cards like the GeForce RTX 5070 and RTX 5080. Based on these figures, the RTX 5070 will only be slightly faster than the GeForce RTX 4070 SUPER. Still, with DLSS 4, the RTX 5070 can deliver performance similar to the GeForce RTX 4090, and the $549 price point makes it a compelling option.

NVIDIA presents GeForce RTX 5080 benchmark data, which shows a 15% performance gain over RTX 4080 in games without DLSS 4.

With a more modest raw performance uplift for the GeForce RTX 50 Series and the cards drawing more power, this does open the door to AMD and RDNA 4 to provide PC gamers with a compelling alternative to the Radeon RX 9070 and RX 9070 XT. These two cards are expected to be positioned against the GeForce RTX 5070 and RTX 5070 Ti, but details remain scarce.