NVIDIA's new GeForce RTX 5080 performance leaks: 15% faster in 3DMark than the RTX 4080 SUPER

TL;DR: The upcoming NVIDIA GeForce RTX 5080, set to launch on January 29, is expected to deliver up to 15% more performance in 3DMark benchmarks compared to the RTX 4080 SUPER. Leaks suggest it will outperform the RTX 5070 Ti by 20% and the RTX 4070 Ti SUPER by 15%, offering significant improvements in gaming performance. The upcoming NVIDIA GeForce RTX 5080, set to launch on January 29, is expected to deliver up to 15% more performance in 3DMark benchmarks compared to the RTX 4080 SUPER. Leaks suggest it will outperform the RTX 5070 Ti by 20% and the RTX 4070 Ti SUPER by 15%, offering significant improvements in gaming performance.

We know all about NVIDIA's new flagship ultra-enthusiast GeForce RTX 5090 graphics card, but the second-fastest Blackwell gaming GPU -- the upcoming GeForce RTX 5080 -- isn't out yet.

2

VIEW GALLERY - 2 IMAGES

In new leaks, we're seeing that we can expect up to 15% more performance in synthetic 3DMark benchmarks from the GeForce RTX 5080 over the RTX 4080 SUPER. In a new post on the Baidu forums, an unreleased GeForce RTX 5080 has been benchmarked inside of 3DMark TimeSpy.

You can see the card labeled as the GeForce RTX 5080, with the leaker saying it performs around 15% faster than the RTX 4080 SUPER in 3DMark TimeSpy. We have 32701 points from the RTX 5080 in the Graphics Score of TimeSpy, compared to the 28305 points from the RTX 4080 SUPER.

The leaker said: "I originally guessed that the running score of this thing was 32500, and the RTX 5070 Ti was 27000. Hehe, only 200 points different, almost right. The relationship between these cards is as follows:"

RTX 5080 is 20% stronger than RTX 5070 Ti (specs are 20% higher, and everything else is the same)

RTX 5080 is 15% stronger than RTX 4070 Ti SUPER

RTX 4080 is 20% stronger than RTX 4070 Ti

The leaker continued, explaining that when a game can run at 60FPS on RTX 4070 Ti SUPER (not counting interpolation), RTX 5070 Ti can run 66 FPS (10% stronger), RTX 4080 SUPER can run 70FPS (17% stronger), RTX 5080 can run 80 FPS (15% stronger than above) which is "almost the same" explains the leaker.

In other words, without counting interpolation, these cards with 16GB video memory are squeezed in the range of 60-80FPS. The leaker adds: "is the physical sensation really that much different".

NVIDIA's new GeForce RTX 5080 launches on January 29.