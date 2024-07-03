NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4090 SUPER GPU created by modders, 13% performance gains

NVIDIA launched its SUPER refresh for the GeForce RTX 40 Series earlier this year, with the RTX 4070 SUPER, RTX 4070 Ti SUPER, and RTX 4080 SUPER. A GeForce RTX 4090 SUPER was absent, which would have introduced a new flagship beast.

Teclab's custom "GeForce RTX 4090 SUPER," image credit: YouTube/Teclab.

With no sign of a GeForce RTX 4090 Ti, the current flagship will most likely remain as is until the arrival of the GeForce RTX 5090 later this year (or early 2025, depending on when NVIDIA decides to launch its next-gen Blackwell GPUs). However, thanks to the modding team at Teclab, we now glimpse what a GeForce RTX 4090 SUPER looks like - and it's impressive.

Teclab's creation is impressively 13% faster than the stock GeForce RTX 4090, even though it features the same GPU with 16384 CUDA Cores. It even managed a score almost 40% higher than the reference RTX 4090 in Unigine Superposition at 8K - however, that was with LOD tweaks inflating the result.

Still, a double-digit performance increase is rare for a simple GPU overclock - but that's not why we're looking at a "GeForce RTX 4090 SUPER." Even though the GPU Clock Speeds were increased to 3 GHz or 3000 MHz from the stock settings of 2520 MHz, the main reason Teclab was able to achieve a double-digit performance increase was by replacing the 24 GB GDDR6X with faster 24 Gbps GDDR6X (ZF) modules overclocked to 26 Gbps - a 23.8% increase over the stock RTX 4090 memory speeds.

This custom GPU also replaces the board with the one found in the GALAX GeForce RTX 3080 Ti HOF Edition (a card seen by many as a test bed for the RTX 4090 and the first to include the 12VHWPR connector). It features a 28-phase VRM design and two 16-pin power connectors, which, when coupled with liquid cooling, is enough to supercharge and create a GeForce RTX 4090 SUPER.

Faster memory is a definite factor in overall GPU performance, and with Micron stating that its next-gen GDDR7 will bring a 30% ray tracing and rasterization performance gain, the GeForce RTX 5090 could be another absolute game changer.