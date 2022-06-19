NVIDIA AD102 GPU for GeForce RTX 4090 Ti: power limits of 800W
NVIDIA's next-gen AD102-based GeForce RTX 4090 Ti with AD102 GPU power limit of up to 800W, but full power cap won't be needed.
NVIDIA's next-gen AD102 GPU has been rumored to be a power-hungry monster since day one, with leaks suggesting between 600W and 900W of power consumption.
The new Ada Lovelace GPU architecture and its flagship AD102 GPU have a power limit of 800W according to leaker "kopite7kimi" but adds at the end of his tweet "I don't think we need to use the full power cap". I've said in previous articles that I think the 600-800W monster AD102 GPU we keep hearing about has to be a new TITAN RTX graphics card.
NVIDIA launching a new GeForce RTX 4090 Ti and or RTX 4090 with 800W of power sounds insane, but 600W doesn't... because the not-so-old GeForce RTX 3090 Ti uses 450W out of the gate. We keep hearing 600W+ but then these 800W rumors are just as common in the rumor mill. The leak includes that the AD102 GPU will use 450W, AD104 with 400W, and AD106 with 260W.
In the leak, we also get told that the mobile AD103 + AD104 GPU need 175W while the mobile AD106 GPU needs 140W. It'll be interesting to see how good an unleashed AD103 GPU is in a next-gen gaming laptop, especially since 4K 120Hz panels are getting more common on flagship gaming laptops.
