NVIDIA AD102 GPU for GeForce RTX 4090 Ti: power limits of 800W

NVIDIA's next-gen AD102 GPU has been rumored to be a power-hungry monster since day one, with leaks suggesting between 600W and 900W of power consumption.

The new Ada Lovelace GPU architecture and its flagship AD102 GPU have a power limit of 800W according to leaker "kopite7kimi" but adds at the end of his tweet "I don't think we need to use the full power cap". I've said in previous articles that I think the 600-800W monster AD102 GPU we keep hearing about has to be a new TITAN RTX graphics card.

NVIDIA launching a new GeForce RTX 4090 Ti and or RTX 4090 with 800W of power sounds insane, but 600W doesn't... because the not-so-old GeForce RTX 3090 Ti uses 450W out of the gate. We keep hearing 600W+ but then these 800W rumors are just as common in the rumor mill. The leak includes that the AD102 GPU will use 450W, AD104 with 400W, and AD106 with 260W.