AMD Ryzen Threadripper 5990X OC to 4.82GHz, DESTROYS Cinebench R23

AMD's new Ryzen Threadripper 5990X overclocked to 4.82GHz on all 64 cores, 128 threads... demolishes Cinebench R23 benchmark.

Published Sun, Jul 10 2022 7:45 PM CDT
AMD has kinda released its new Ryzen Threadripper PRO 5000 WX series CPUs to the DIY market, with companies like Falcon Northwest cramming in the super HEDT processor into their new gaming and workstation PCs.

But now an unreleased AMD Ryzen Threadripper 5990X processor has been secured, tested, benchmarked, and overclocked by SkatterBencher. The new engineering sample of the Ryzen Threadripper 5990X processor has 64 cores and 128 threads of CPU power was also put under an EK-Quantum custom loop water cooler, and installed into an ASUS ROG ZENITH II Extreme Alpha motherboard, joined by 32GB of DDR4-2144 (yeah, not DDR5 memory).

SkatterBencher put the AMD Ryzen Threadripper 5990X processor through its paces including PBO, Curve Optimizers, and of course: manual overclocking. The manual overclocking by SkatterBencher achieved the best results in performance, with each of the CCDs on the AMD Ryzen Threadripper 5990X processor tested (there are 8 in total). CCD4 had the best tuning results, hitting 4.82GHz at 1.45V.

SkatterBencher had the AMD Ryzen Threadripper 5990X processor under the EK-quantum custom loop cooler, where it ran at 4.525GHz maximum during Cinebench R23, with the chip cooking along at 95C and consuming an absolutely mammoth 691W of power.

The overclocker also provided a cool guide for the AMD Ryzen Threadripper 5990X processor to overclock the 64-core, 128-thread CPU to 4.65GHz in 5 minutes. If you were concerned over support for overclocking the new CPUs on WRX80 motherboards, don't worry... as AMD has confirmed this themselves.

In a statement to Tom's Hardware, an AMD representative explained: "Select WRX80 motherboards from our ODM partners will support both memory and CPU overclocking for users looking to push the limits of their workstation even further".

AMD provided a link that you can check out here, that covers the Threadripper 5000 WX series CPUs.

NEWS SOURCES:wccftech.com, tomshardware.com

