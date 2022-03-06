All NewsBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUContests & GiveawaysCPU, APU & ChipsetsDealsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsScience, Space & RoboticsStorageVideo CardsVirtual & Augmented Reality
AMD Ryzen Threadripper PRO 5995WX: 64C/128T @ 4.5GHz is coming soon

AMD's next-gen Ryzen Threadripper PRO 5995WX CPU: Zen 3 architecture, with up to 64 cores, 128 threads at up to 4.5GHz clocks.

@anthony256
Published Sun, Mar 6 2022 6:32 PM CST
AMD is about to unleash its beefy new Ryzen Threadripper PRO 5000 series CPUs which will be led by the flagship Ryzen Threadripper PRO 5995WX processor... and man, it's going to be a beast.

AMD Ryzen Threadripper PRO 5995WX: 64C/128T @ 4.5GHz is coming soon 02 | TweakTown.com
In some new leaks, we have five different Ryzen Threadripper PRO chips which will see AMD having the new flagship Ryzen Threadripper PRO 5995WX processor will feature 64 cores and 128 threads, at up to 4.5GHz. The new Ryzen Threadripper PRO 5000 series CPUs will be based on the Zen 3 architecture, just like the desktop Ryzen 5000 series CPUs.

AMD will reportedly have the Ryzen Threadripper PRO 5995WX, Ryzen Threadripper PRO 5975WX, Ryzen Threadripper PRO 5965WX, Ryzen Threadripper PRO 5955WX, and the Ryzen Threadripper PRO 5945WX. All of these new Zen 3-powered CPUs will have a default 280W default TDP.

  • AMD Ryzen Threadripper PRO 5995WX - 64 cores, 128 threads @ up to 4.5GHz
  • AMD Ryzen Threadripper PRO 5975WX - 32 cores, 64 threads @ up to 4.5GHz
  • AMD Ryzen Threadripper PRO 5965WX - 24 cores, 48 threads @ up to 4.5GHz
  • AMD Ryzen Threadripper PRO 5955WX - 16 cores, 32 threads @ up to 4.5GHz
  • AMD Ryzen Threadripper PRO 5945WX - 12 cores, 24 threads @ up to 4.5GHz
Anthony joined the TweakTown team in 2010 and has since reviewed 100s of graphics cards. Anthony is a long time PC enthusiast with a passion of hate for games built around consoles. FPS gaming since the pre-Quake days, where you were insulted if you used a mouse to aim, he has been addicted to gaming and hardware ever since. Working in IT retail for 10 years gave him great experience with custom-built PCs. His addiction to GPU tech is unwavering.

