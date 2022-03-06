AMD Ryzen Threadripper PRO 5995WX: 64C/128T @ 4.5GHz is coming soon
AMD's next-gen Ryzen Threadripper PRO 5995WX CPU: Zen 3 architecture, with up to 64 cores, 128 threads at up to 4.5GHz clocks.
AMD is about to unleash its beefy new Ryzen Threadripper PRO 5000 series CPUs which will be led by the flagship Ryzen Threadripper PRO 5995WX processor... and man, it's going to be a beast.
In some new leaks, we have five different Ryzen Threadripper PRO chips which will see AMD having the new flagship Ryzen Threadripper PRO 5995WX processor will feature 64 cores and 128 threads, at up to 4.5GHz. The new Ryzen Threadripper PRO 5000 series CPUs will be based on the Zen 3 architecture, just like the desktop Ryzen 5000 series CPUs.
AMD will reportedly have the Ryzen Threadripper PRO 5995WX, Ryzen Threadripper PRO 5975WX, Ryzen Threadripper PRO 5965WX, Ryzen Threadripper PRO 5955WX, and the Ryzen Threadripper PRO 5945WX. All of these new Zen 3-powered CPUs will have a default 280W default TDP.
- AMD Ryzen Threadripper PRO 5995WX - 64 cores, 128 threads @ up to 4.5GHz
- AMD Ryzen Threadripper PRO 5975WX - 32 cores, 64 threads @ up to 4.5GHz
- AMD Ryzen Threadripper PRO 5965WX - 24 cores, 48 threads @ up to 4.5GHz
- AMD Ryzen Threadripper PRO 5955WX - 16 cores, 32 threads @ up to 4.5GHz
- AMD Ryzen Threadripper PRO 5945WX - 12 cores, 24 threads @ up to 4.5GHz
Similar News
- > NEXT STORY: Cheap and Genuine Microsoft Software - up to 62% off at GoDeal24!
- < PREVIOUS STORY: Epic Games stops commerce with Russia in protest of Ukraine invasion