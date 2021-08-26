AMD Ryzen Threadripper PRO 5995WX: 64C/128T teased once again

AMD is preparing to unleash even more ripped Ryzen Threadripper PRO processors with the new flagship Ryzen Threadripper PRO 5995WX processor.

VIEW GALLERY - 3 IMAGES

AMD's new flagship Ryzen Threadripper PRO 5995WX chip rocks out with 64 cores and 128 threads on offer -- but not only the flagship CPU was teased, but also the new Ryzen Threadripper PRO 5945WX with 12 cores and 24 threads.

The new Zen 3-powered thread-ripping beasts were found by @Benchleaks, which noted both the new Ryzen Threadripper PRO 5995WX and 5945WX processors. The new codename "Chagall" processors are powered by the Zen 3 architecture, which will offer up to 64 cores and 128 threads with up to 280W TDP on the way.

The leak doesn't expose much, as there seems to be some weird data in these results with the "measured floating-point speed" on the flagship Ryzen Threadripper PRO 5995WX processor hitting 1 billion ops/sec compared to the Ryzen Threadripper PRO 5945WX with 5.56 billion ops/sec.

But it does mean that someone, somewhere is playing with the new Ryzen Threadripper PRO chips, and I'm jealous.