AMD Ryzen 9 9950X overclocked to 6.5GHz on LN2 cooling, breaks CInebench R23 world record

AMD's new Zen 5-based Ryzen 9 9950X overclocked by Bilibili tech influencer Orindary Uncle Tony, LN2 cooled and pushed to 6.5GHz to break Cinebench record.

AMD's new Zen 5-based Ryzen 9 9950X processor is nearly here, with Bilibili tech influencer "Ordinary Uncle Tony" using LN2 cooling and overclocking the 9950X to 6.5GHz, breaking the Cinebench R23 world record.

3

VIEW GALLERY - 3 IMAGES

The new Ryzen 9 9950X processor was pushed to 6.5GHz using LN2 cooling, with Ordinary Uncle Tony hitting a multi-core score in Cinebench R23 of 55,327 points during a live event held in China called China Joy. As it stands, the current world record Cinebench R23 (16-core) score on HWBot's official charts is 50,843 by the Ryzen 9 7950X overclocked by Safedisk.

Tony ran his Ryzen 9 9950X processor at stock, scoring 42,689 points at its stock 5.0GHz. When aiming for his 6.0GHz target, Tony reached a score of 51,204 points which beat out the current 16-core Cinebench R23 world record by Safedisk and the 7950X.

3

However, once the 9950X was overclocked to the 6.5GHz barrier, saw a Cinebench R23 score of 55,327... a new world record.

AMD's new Ryzen 9 9950X has a base CPU clock of 4.3GHz and boost of up to 5.7GHz, with air cooling enabling the 9950X to reach 6.0GHz. With that additional 300MHz of Zen 5 processing speeds across all cores, a 27% performance improvement in Geekbench was seen compared to leaked scores of the 9950X at stock.