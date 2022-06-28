AMD Ryzen Threadripper PRO 5995WX on sale in China, costs over $7000

AMD's new Ryzen Threadripper PRO 5000 WX series CPUs are already hitting the market, and while you won't find them on the shelves stateside, the new processors are already on sale in China.

The new AMD Ryzen Threadripper PRO 5000 WX series CPUs are true number-crunching monsters, with the flagship Ryzen Threadripper PRO 5995WX processor rocking 64 cores and 128 threads of processing power, and costing around $7029 according to @AnhPhuH on Twitter.

AMD's second-best Ryzen Threadripper PRO 5975WX processor has 32 cores and 64 threads of CPU power, and is available in China for around $3589, while the Ryzen Threadripper PRO 5965WX can be had for around $2572 in China offering 24 cores and 48 threads of CPU power. AMD only recently announced that it would be launching some of its new Ryzen Threadripper PRO 5000 WX series CPUs into the DIY market, but this was pretty dang fast.

Hoang Anh Phu tweeted: "Threadripper PRO 5000WX is already on sale in China. Price is higher than 3000WX. These may not be official prices"

5995WX : 47000 CNY ~ 7029 USD

5975WX : 24000 CNY ~ 3589 USD

5965WX : 17200 CNY ~ 2572 USD

AMD explained on its website: "As AMD continues to expand its workstation business, we're happy to share that Ryzen Threadripper PRO 5000 WX-Series processors will be available at leading system integrators worldwide beginning in July, 2022. We also expect to make these processors available to our DIY community later this year".

As for the Ryzen Threadripper PRO family of CPUs, AMD explains that it is killing off the non-PRO Threadripper CPUs: "Threadripper processors have always been a platform that is defined by leadership performance and capability which enables unlimited creative potential. Examining what our most demanding enthusiasts and content creators value most in the platform has led us to unify the Threadripper and Threadripper PRO product lines".

"Going forward, the Threadripper platform will now use a single 'common infrastructure.' This means there will be one set of Threadripper PRO processors to choose from, with one CPU socket and chipset, and every processor will be based on AMD Ryzen Threadripper PRO silicon. This also means that all Threadripper processors will natively offer: 128 lanes of PCIe® Gen 4, 8-channel UDIMM and RDIMM support for more flexible memory configurations, massive L3 cache, plus the benefit of security and manageability features common across the Ryzen PRO processor family. Impressive hardware specs like these are a large part of why Threadripper processors are trusted for enthusiasts and professional creators".

AMD Ryzen Threadripper PRO 5000 WX series CPU features:

Up to 64 cores and 128 threads

Zen 3 cores for the leadership IPC from AMD

Up to 4.5 GHz boost clocks

8-channel UDIMM and RDIMM support

256MB L3 cache

Support for up to 128 PCIe 4.0 lanes

AMD Shadow Stack security

ISV software collaboration for optimized pro apps

Strong performance / price balance and relative power efficiency

CPU offerings in DIY market so far: