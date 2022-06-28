All NewsBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUContests & GiveawaysCPU, APU & ChipsetsDealsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsScience, Space & RoboticsStorageVideo CardsVirtual & Augmented Reality
All ReviewsAll ArticlesAudio, Sound & SpeakersCases, Cooling & PSUCPUs, Chipsets & SoCsComputer SystemsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsNetworkingPeripheralsRAMStorageVideo Cards
GuidesGamingAsk the ExpertsNewsletterAboutForums
RTX 3090 TiRTX 4090Diablo 2GTA 6Halo InfiniteElon MuskRTX 3080HDMI 2.1

AMD Ryzen Threadripper PRO 5995WX on sale in China, costs over $7000

AMD's new monster Ryzen Threadripper PRO 5000 WX series CPUs hit the market in China, flagship 64-core, 128-thread CPU included.

@anthony256
Published Tue, Jun 28 2022 5:35 AM CDT
Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on RedditShare on FlipboardEmail to a friend

AMD's new Ryzen Threadripper PRO 5000 WX series CPUs are already hitting the market, and while you won't find them on the shelves stateside, the new processors are already on sale in China.

AMD Ryzen Threadripper PRO 5995WX on sale in China, costs over 00 05 | TweakTown.com
VIEW GALLERY - 9 IMAGES

The new AMD Ryzen Threadripper PRO 5000 WX series CPUs are true number-crunching monsters, with the flagship Ryzen Threadripper PRO 5995WX processor rocking 64 cores and 128 threads of processing power, and costing around $7029 according to @AnhPhuH on Twitter.

AMD's second-best Ryzen Threadripper PRO 5975WX processor has 32 cores and 64 threads of CPU power, and is available in China for around $3589, while the Ryzen Threadripper PRO 5965WX can be had for around $2572 in China offering 24 cores and 48 threads of CPU power. AMD only recently announced that it would be launching some of its new Ryzen Threadripper PRO 5000 WX series CPUs into the DIY market, but this was pretty dang fast.

AMD Ryzen Threadripper PRO 5995WX on sale in China, costs over $7000 01 | TweakTown.comAMD Ryzen Threadripper PRO 5995WX on sale in China, costs over $7000 07 | TweakTown.com
AMD Ryzen Threadripper PRO 5995WX on sale in China, costs over $7000 04 | TweakTown.comAMD Ryzen Threadripper PRO 5995WX on sale in China, costs over $7000 06 | TweakTown.com

Hoang Anh Phu tweeted: "Threadripper PRO 5000WX is already on sale in China. Price is higher than 3000WX. These may not be official prices"

  • 5995WX : 47000 CNY ~ 7029 USD
  • 5975WX : 24000 CNY ~ 3589 USD
  • 5965WX : 17200 CNY ~ 2572 USD

AMD explained on its website: "As AMD continues to expand its workstation business, we're happy to share that Ryzen Threadripper PRO 5000 WX-Series processors will be available at leading system integrators worldwide beginning in July, 2022. We also expect to make these processors available to our DIY community later this year".

AMD Ryzen Threadripper PRO 5995WX on sale in China, costs over $7000 10 | TweakTown.com

As for the Ryzen Threadripper PRO family of CPUs, AMD explains that it is killing off the non-PRO Threadripper CPUs: "Threadripper processors have always been a platform that is defined by leadership performance and capability which enables unlimited creative potential. Examining what our most demanding enthusiasts and content creators value most in the platform has led us to unify the Threadripper and Threadripper PRO product lines".

"Going forward, the Threadripper platform will now use a single 'common infrastructure.' This means there will be one set of Threadripper PRO processors to choose from, with one CPU socket and chipset, and every processor will be based on AMD Ryzen Threadripper PRO silicon. This also means that all Threadripper processors will natively offer: 128 lanes of PCIe® Gen 4, 8-channel UDIMM and RDIMM support for more flexible memory configurations, massive L3 cache, plus the benefit of security and manageability features common across the Ryzen PRO processor family. Impressive hardware specs like these are a large part of why Threadripper processors are trusted for enthusiasts and professional creators".

AMD Ryzen Threadripper PRO 5000 WX series CPU features:

  • Up to 64 cores and 128 threads
  • Zen 3 cores for the leadership IPC from AMD
  • Up to 4.5 GHz boost clocks
  • 8-channel UDIMM and RDIMM support
  • 256MB L3 cache
  • Support for up to 128 PCIe 4.0 lanes
  • AMD Shadow Stack security
  • ISV software collaboration for optimized pro apps
  • Strong performance / price balance and relative power efficiency
AMD Ryzen Threadripper PRO 5995WX on sale in China, costs over $7000 11 | TweakTown.com

CPU offerings in DIY market so far:

  • AMD Ryzen Threadripper PRO 5995WX - 64 cores, 128 threads @ up to 4.5GHz (280W) @ up to $6915
  • AMD Ryzen Threadripper PRO 5975WX - 32 cores, 64 threads @ up to 4.5GHz (280W) @ up to $3518
  • AMD Ryzen Threadripper PRO 5965WX - 24 cores, 48 threads @ up to 4.5GHz (280W) @ up to $2537
Buy at Amazon

AMD Ryzen Threadripper PRO 3975WX 32-core, 64-thread desktop processor (AMD Ryzen Threadripper PRO 3975WX)

TodayYesterday7 days ago30 days ago
$5279.95
$5279.95$4979.95-
Buy
* Prices last scanned on 6/28/2022 at 5:35 am CDT - prices may not be accurate, click links above for the latest price. We may earn an affiliate commission.
NEWS SOURCE:videocardz.com

Anthony joined the TweakTown team in 2010 and has since reviewed 100s of graphics cards. Anthony is a long time PC enthusiast with a passion of hate for games built around consoles. FPS gaming since the pre-Quake days, where you were insulted if you used a mouse to aim, he has been addicted to gaming and hardware ever since. Working in IT retail for 10 years gave him great experience with custom-built PCs. His addiction to GPU tech is unwavering.

Newsletter Subscription

Similar News

Related Tags

Newsletter Subscription
Latest News
View More News
Latest Reviews
View More Reviews
Latest Articles
View More Articles
© 1999-2022. Tweak Town Pty Ltd. All Rights Reserved.