AMD Ryzen 9 9950X overclocked to nearly 6GHz, beats all other flagship CPUs in single-core perf

AMD's new Zen 5-based Ryzen 9 9950X processor overclocked to nearly 6GHz and benchmarked: 20% faster than stock, beats Core i9-14900KS by 19%.

AMD's new Zen 5-based Ryzen 9 9950X processor has been overclocked to nearly 6.0GHz and benchmarked, showing some mighty fine performance that beats the Core i9-14900KS processor.

3

AMD Ryzen 9 9950X OC'd to nearly 6.0GHz in Geekbench 5 (source: Geekbench)

VIEW GALLERY - 3 IMAGES

The new AMD Ryzen 9 9950X processor is based on the new Zen 5 architecture featuring 16 cores and 32 threads, with a max CPU boost of up to 5.7GHz and a 170W TDP. Installed and ready to overclock, the Ryzen 9 9950X was pushed up to 5963MHz (5.9GHz).

AMD's new Ryzen 9 9950X processor was installed into an ASUS ROG Crosshair X670E motherboard with DDR5-6000 memory, but we don't know what cooling the 9950X at the time. AMD's own XOC team overclocked the Ryzen 9 9950X processor with LN2 cooling, pushing it to 6.6GHz recently.

In a Geekbench 5 run, the overclocked Ryzen 9 9950X at 5.9GHz scored 2795 points in single-core and 30,050 points in multi-core. When compared to Intel's flagship Core i9-14900KS at stock, the 9950X is 12% faster in single-core and 16% faster in multi-core than the 14900KS.

3

AMD Ryzen 9 9950X OC'd to nearly 6.0GHz in Geekbench 6 (source: Geekbench)

Geekbench 6 sees the Ryzen 9 9950X with a single-core score of 3706 points, and a multi-core score of 26,047 points. This means the 9950X is 10% better in single-core, and 20% faster in multi-core when ov erclocked. Up against the 14900KS, the 9950X is 16% faster in single-core, and 19% faster in multi-core in Geekbench 6.