Falcon Northwest preps AMD Ryzen Threadripper PRO 5000 WX series PCs

AMD is unleashing its super-high-end Ryzen Threadripper PRO 5000 WX series CPUs, with system builders getting their mitts on the chips first, with the DIY market later in the year. Falcon Northwest is taking off, with next-gen Talon and RAK 4U systems.

VIEW GALLERY - 21 IMAGES

Falcon Northwest's new systems will offer 3 new AMD Ryzen Threadripper PRO 5000 WX series CPUs: the Ryzen Threadripper PRO 5995WX with 64 cores and 128 threads, the Ryzen Threadripper PRO 5975WX with 32 cores and 64 threads, and the Ryzen Threadripper PRO 5965WX with 24 cores and 48 threads of CPU power.

Each of the new AMD Ryzen Threadripper PRO 5000 WX series CPUs offer 8-channel DDR4 memory support, and 128 lanes of PCIe 4.0 technology. Falcon Northwest will be outfitting its new systems with the high-end ASUS PRO WX WRX80E SAGE WE Wi-Fi motherboard, a motherboard worthy of Godzilla buying it.

We're talking about a huge 16 VRM phase design, 7 x PCIe 4.0 x16 slots, and 8 x DDR4 DIMMs that support up to 2TB of RAM.

Falcon Northwest's current Talon packs support for all the components and storage even the most power-hungry users could want into its 19" tall by 9" wide frame. There will be mounting space for dual graphics cards (not for gaming, but think rendering and HPC tasks), 2-3 M.2 NVMe support, 2 x 2.5-inch SATA SSDs and 2 x 3.5-inch or 2.5-inch bays. Falcon Northwest will support up to a 1200W PSU inside of the Talon PC.

But the new Talon PC has support for the bigger E-ATX motherboards, so that it can house the massive Ryzen Threadripper PRO motherboards, with support for "even larger graphics cards". Falcon Northwest is also baking in an optional 80mm rear cooling fan, which will pull in fresh air to blow over the "latest GPU designs".

Mounting space for dual graphics cards (note: NVIDIA has ended SLI support)

Two or three M.2 NVMe drive support (varies by motherboard model)

Two 2.5" SATA drive bays

Two 3.5" hard drive or 2.5" SATA drive bays

Support for up to 1,200 Watt power supplies

New for 2022:

Support for larger E-ATX motherboards, including the massive Threadripper PRO boards

Support for even larger graphics card models

An optional new 80mm rear cooling fan to provide fresh air intake for the latest GPU designs

An improved liquid cooling mount with optional 4-fan push/pull cooling setups for the lowest possible noise

The company also has an "improved liquid cooling mount" with an optional 4-fan push/pull cooling setup, which Falcon Northwest says is "for the lowest possible noise". You'll have quieter operation of your Falcon Northwest Talon PC, with an insane amount of hardware grunt inside.

Meanwhile, the RAK 4U rackmount system will see the AMD Ryzen Threadripper PRO 5000 WX series CPUs and powerhouse WRX80 motherboard inside of a Rackmount PC case. If you're using a home theater (HT) equipment rack, audio engineering rack, or for small workstation + content creators... this is a great offering from Falcon Northwest.

Falcon Northwest's new RAK 4U version will feature a 280mm AIO liquid cooler, supports both dual and 3-slot graphics cards, can house between 4-8 SATA SSDs, which the company adding that there's a "Threadripper-sized copped cold plate liquid cooling solution that is ideal for AMD's latest HEDT monsters".

AMD Ryzen Threadripper PRO 5000 WX series CPU features: