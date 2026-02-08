AMD Threadripper PRO 9995WX mod: custom IHS as waterblock, keeps CPU under 50W at 1550W power

AMD's new 96-core Ryzen Threadripper 9995WX workstation CPU worth $12K mod: turns IHS into water block, keeps the chip under 50W when drawing 1550W power.

TL;DR: AMD's Ryzen Threadripper PRO 9995WX is a 96-core, 192-thread Zen 5 workstation CPU overclocked to 5.325GHz, achieving over 205,000 points in Cinebench R23 while maintaining temperatures below 50°C at 1550W power. Innovative coolant channel mods optimize thermal performance for extreme workloads.

AMD's new Ryzen Threadripper PRO 9995WX processor is a 96-core, 192-thread Zen 5-based workstation beast CPU launching at $12,000... with a new OC mod applied that keeps the chip at under 50C under load at 1550W power.

Geekerwan has uploaded a new build video using the Ryzen Threadripper PRO 9995WX processor, where he attempted to reduce the thermal bottleneck of the cold plate by modding the CPU's integrated heat spreader (IHS) into the cold plate itself, with coolant channels machined directly into the IHS.

After some tests and prototypes the team purchased chips and machined channels into spare heat spreaders in order to compare against conventional high-end blocks, after iterating on water routing to improve the match on chiplet layouts, as the uneven flow can see one CCD running hotter than another when heat sources are spread out across the package.

Geekerwan's team finalized the loop into a four-part top cover (dual inlets and dual outlets) that are aligned to coolant entering above each individual CCD, and then exits through the sides. The channel pattern has moved from straight runs to an S-shaped layout, after the team ran simulations and used trial builds that pushed them towards using a higher surface area, with improved heat transfer wherever possible at the project's higher flow and pressure targets.

The team has a parts list that includes industrial chillers and a large reservoir, including two 50W Bosch pumps sourced from Mercedes... but the results speak for themselves:

The beasty AMD Ryzen Threadripper PRO 9995WX workstation CPU hits an all-core overclock of 5.325GHz, and scores over 205,000 points in Cinebench R23. On Cinebench 2024, the overclocked 9995WX hits over 10,080 points, and the new Cinebench 2026 release with 41,478 points.

During the Cinebench 2024 and 2026 benchmarks, the 9995WX CPU package power hits 1340W, with CPU core temperatures sitting between 30C and 50C, the entire system power draw is a heftier 1700W.