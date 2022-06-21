All NewsBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUContests & GiveawaysCPU, APU & ChipsetsDealsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsScience, Space & RoboticsStorageVideo CardsVirtual & Augmented Reality
AMD: Ryzen Threadripper PRO 5000 WX series CPUs coming to DIY market

AMD launching its Ryzen Threadripper 5000 series CPUs in DIY market, led by flagship Threadripper 5995WX: 64 cores, 128 threads.

Published Tue, Jun 21 2022 8:37 PM CDT   |   Updated Tue, Jun 21 2022 9:27 PM CDT
AMD is finally bringing its beefed-up Ryzen Threadripper PRO 5000 WX series CPUs for pre-built PCs very soon, and later in the year the DIY market.

The new AMD Ryzen Threadripper PRO 5000 WX series CPUs see the flagship Ryzen Threadripper PRO 5995WX which is a 64-core, 128-thread CPU with clocks of up to 4.5GHz, 256MB of L3 cache, 128 lanes of PCIe 4.0, support for 8-channel DDR5, and a 280W TDP.

AMD has also said that the new Ryzen Threadripper PRO 5000 WX series CPUs will support overclocking (OC) on select WRX80 motherboards, both CPU + RAM overclocking will be supported. If you've also got an sWRX8-socket WRX80 chipset-based motherboard, AMD says you'll be able to "perform a drop-in upgrade to Threadripper PRO 5000 WX-Series processors after a BIOS update".

AMD explained on its website: "As AMD continues to expand its workstation business, we're happy to share that Ryzen Threadripper PRO 5000 WX-Series processors will be available at leading system integrators worldwide beginning in July, 2022. We also expect to make these processors available to our DIY community later this year".

AMD Ryzen Threadripper PRO 5000 WX series CPU features:

  • Up to 64 cores and 128 threads
  • Zen 3 cores for the leadership IPC from AMD
  • Up to 4.5 GHz boost clocks
  • 8-channel UDIMM and RDIMM support
  • 256MB L3 cache
  • Support for up to 128 PCIe 4.0 lanes
  • AMD Shadow Stack security
  • ISV software collaboration for optimized pro apps
  • Strong performance / price balance and relative power efficiency
  • AMD Ryzen Threadripper PRO 5995WX - 64 cores, 128 threads @ up to 4.5GHz (280W) @ up to $6915
  • AMD Ryzen Threadripper PRO 5975WX - 32 cores, 64 threads @ up to 4.5GHz (280W) @ up to $3518
  • AMD Ryzen Threadripper PRO 5965WX - 24 cores, 48 threads @ up to 4.5GHz (280W) @ up to $2537
NEWS SOURCES:wccftech.com, community.amd.com, tomshardware.com

