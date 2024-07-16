AMD Ryzen 9 9950X already overclocked to 6.6GHz on LN2, Zen 5 CPU hits 55K in Cinebench R23

AMD's new Zen 5-based Ryzen 9 9950X processor has already been LN2 cooled and overclocked to 6.6GHz and scored 55K points in Cinebench R23. Check it out:

3

AMD XOC team LN2 cooling the Ryzen 9 9950X (source: GamersNexus)

VIEW GALLERY - 3 IMAGES

The AMD XOC (Extreme Overclocking) team recently held a live demo with AMD's new Ryzen 9 9950X processor at AMD's recent Zen 5 Tech Day for the press, with GamersNexus capturing a shot of the video during the event. The XOC team used an ASUS ROG X670E Crosshair Gene motherboard, a motherboard created specifically for overclockers in mind, with just two DDR5 DIMM slots.

The team chose the flagship AMD Ryzen 9 9950X processor, with LN2 cooling and advanced testing and overclocking. While the AMD Ryzen Master suite functioned during the video, a custom app made by ASUS was used instead for this overclock on the Ryzen 9 9950X.

Ryzen 9 9950X (stock) = 41924

Ryzen 9 9950X (PBO+EXPO) = 43905

Ryzen 9 9950X (Curve Shaper) = 45303

Ryzen 9 9950X (LN2) = 53557

Ryzen 9 9950X (LN2 + world record) = 55296

3

AMD XOC team LN2 cooling the Ryzen 9 9950X (source: GamersNexus)

AMD said that its new Ryzen 9 9950X processor could reach 41924 points in Cinebench R23 at stock settings, with 4.7% more performance using PBO (Precision Boost Overdrive) and EXPO (DDR5 OC profiles). AMD's new Curve Shaper increases performance by up to 8%, which is fantastic for regular users who want to squeeze some more performance out of their new Ryzen 9 9950X processor.

LN2 cooling is exotic for even seasoned overclockers, but you can enjoy a massive 31.9% performance gain with the Ryzen 9 9950X processor when its LN2 cooled.