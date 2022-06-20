All NewsBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUContests & GiveawaysCPU, APU & ChipsetsDealsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsScience, Space & RoboticsStorageVideo CardsVirtual & Augmented Reality
You should be able to buy AMD's new Ryzen 7000 CPUs on September 15

AMD's new Zen 4-powered Ryzen 7000 series CPUs could go on sale September 15, according to new leaked presentation slides.

@anthony256
Published Mon, Jun 20 2022 8:29 PM CDT
It looks like AMD will have its next-gen Zen 4-powered Ryzen 7000 series CPUs on sale in under 3 months' time: on September 15 according to the latest leaks.

You should be able to buy AMD's new Ryzen 7000 CPUs on September 15 01 | TweakTown.com
VIEW GALLERY - 3 IMAGES

The new date was used in a presentation in China by AMD, where it's most likely meeting with AIB partners, distributors, and everyone in between. On one of the slides you can see "9 15" at the top, which would mean 9/15 -- September 15 -- with AMD noting the new socket AM5, LGA1718, PCIe 5.0, and DDR5 technologies.

AMD could have its next-gen Ryzen 7000 series CPUs -- which according to the latest rumors will include the 7950X, 7900X, 7800X, and 7600X processors -- launching on September 15, alongside the huge flock of next-gen 600-series motherboards. AMD should be launching its new RDNA 3-based Radeon RX 7000 series GPUs the month after, in October-November, with the Navi 31-based flagship GPU expected to debut on PCIe 5.0 x16.

You should be able to buy AMD's new Ryzen 7000 CPUs on September 15 03 | TweakTown.com

AMD Ryzen 'Zen 4' Desktop CPU Expected Features:

  • Up To 16 Zen 4 Cores and 32 Threads
  • Up To 8-10% IPC Uplift
  • Over 15% Performance Uplift In Single-Threaded Apps
  • Brand New Zen 4 CPU Cores (IPC / Architectural Improvements)
  • Brand New TSMC 5nm process node with 6nm IOD
  • Support on AM5 Platform With LGA1718 Socket
  • Dual-Channel DDR5 Memory Support
  • 28 PCIe Lanes (CPU Exclusive)
  • 65-170W TDPs (170W Max TDP / 230W Max PPT)
You should be able to buy AMD's new Ryzen 7000 CPUs on September 15 02 | TweakTown.com
NEWS SOURCE:wccftech.com

Anthony joined the TweakTown team in 2010 and has since reviewed 100s of graphics cards. Anthony is a long time PC enthusiast with a passion of hate for games built around consoles. FPS gaming since the pre-Quake days, where you were insulted if you used a mouse to aim, he has been addicted to gaming and hardware ever since. Working in IT retail for 10 years gave him great experience with custom-built PCs. His addiction to GPU tech is unwavering.

