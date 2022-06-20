You should be able to buy AMD's new Ryzen 7000 CPUs on September 15
AMD's new Zen 4-powered Ryzen 7000 series CPUs could go on sale September 15, according to new leaked presentation slides.
It looks like AMD will have its next-gen Zen 4-powered Ryzen 7000 series CPUs on sale in under 3 months' time: on September 15 according to the latest leaks.
The new date was used in a presentation in China by AMD, where it's most likely meeting with AIB partners, distributors, and everyone in between. On one of the slides you can see "9 15" at the top, which would mean 9/15 -- September 15 -- with AMD noting the new socket AM5, LGA1718, PCIe 5.0, and DDR5 technologies.
AMD could have its next-gen Ryzen 7000 series CPUs -- which according to the latest rumors will include the 7950X, 7900X, 7800X, and 7600X processors -- launching on September 15, alongside the huge flock of next-gen 600-series motherboards. AMD should be launching its new RDNA 3-based Radeon RX 7000 series GPUs the month after, in October-November, with the Navi 31-based flagship GPU expected to debut on PCIe 5.0 x16.
AMD Ryzen 'Zen 4' Desktop CPU Expected Features:
- Up To 16 Zen 4 Cores and 32 Threads
- Up To 8-10% IPC Uplift
- Over 15% Performance Uplift In Single-Threaded Apps
- Brand New Zen 4 CPU Cores (IPC / Architectural Improvements)
- Brand New TSMC 5nm process node with 6nm IOD
- Support on AM5 Platform With LGA1718 Socket
- Dual-Channel DDR5 Memory Support
- 28 PCIe Lanes (CPU Exclusive)
- 65-170W TDPs (170W Max TDP / 230W Max PPT)
