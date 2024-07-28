GIGABYTE releases BIOS update for Ryzen 9000 Series, its motherboards are now Zen 5 ready

GIGABYTE releases new Ryzen 9000 Series BIOS for its AM5 Motherboards, to help you 'harness the full potential of these next-generation processors.'

AMD's new Ryzen 9000 Series CPU launch might have been delayed by a few weeks, but it's still around the corner. And with the new Zen 5 processors fully supported by existing AM5 boards, GIGABYTE has announced that it's now rolling out BIOS updates for its X670, B650, and A620 Motherboards for the new CPUs.

2

VIEW GALLERY - 2 IMAGES

GIGABYTE notes that AGESA 1.1.7.0 Patch A (Release) and AGESA 1.2.0.0a Patch A (Beta) are critical updates for "compatibility and optimized performance" when paired with one of the new AMD Ryzen 9000 series processors.

Although listed as Beta, AGESA 1.2.0.0a Patch A is definitely for those looking to pick up the flagship AMD Ryzen 9 9950X or the Ryzen 9 9900X. It allows users to "harness the full potential of these next-generation processors." This means full support for AMD's new memory overclocking features and the new Curve Shaper tool.

The older AGESA 1.1.7.0 Patch A was released in May 2024, and this one is essential as it enables boot compatibility with the new Ryzen 9000 Series. Without it, X670, B650, and A620 Motherboards will have issues with the latest CPUs. Updating the BIOS is easy using GIGABYTE's ＠BIOS, Q-Flash, or Q-Flash Plus technology.

The latest AGESA for the new CPUs supports up to DDR5-8000, on-the-fly Memory Overclocking with Memory-Optimized Performance Profile features. One of the brand-new overclocking features for the new Ryzen 9000 Series is Curve Shaper, which gives users improved undervolting tools (applied to individual cores) that expand on the dynamic frequency and voltage curve tools for Ryzen 7000 Series CPUs.