NVIDIA is discontinuing the GeForce RTX 4080 and RTX 4090 to make way for the RTX 50 Series

NVIDIA is reportedly halting production on flagship Ada GPUs, which means GeForce RTX 4080 SUPER and RTX 4090 GPUs could become hard to find - very soon.

GeForce RTX 4090 stock is dwindling, which has caused prices to rise for NVIDIA flagship graphics card. This does not require insider knowledge; it can be seen with retailers listing fewer and fewer cards with increasingly higher prices. Last month, we reported that the RTX 4090 was sold out in many locations across Germany and Austria.

Switching to rumor and insider knowledge that arrives via the Chinese Board Channels forum, it's been reported that NVIDIA has communicated to its partners that GeForce RTX 4090 production will cease by October 2024. The stock will run out by the end of October or sometime in November, so there won't be any left for NVIDIA's partners looking to sell more RTX 4090s.

In addition, a more recent Board Channels post indicates that GeForce RTX 4080 SUPER production will also cease at the end of this month, which means all flagship GeForce RTX 40 Series hardware will become scarce by the end of 2024.

The reasoning is simple: to make room for the upcoming launch of the GeForce RTX 5080 and GeForce RTX 5090 in January 2025. However, the GeForce RTX 4080 SUPER and RTX 4090 are popular enthusiast or halo GPU products, appearing in the latest Steam Hardware Survey above every other high-end option.

The GeForce RTX 4080 may not have hit the same heights as the GeForce RTX 3080 because of its high price, but the GeForce RTX 4080 SUPER is the most popular option in the $1000 USD price range.

Unfortunately for PC gamers, unlike AMD's recent price cuts for the Radeon RX 7000 Series, which can also be attributed to an upcoming launch of next-gen GPU hardware - RDNA 4 in this case - the GeForce RTX 40 Series runout is having the opposite effect: higher prices and limited availability.

Hopefully, this means there will be enough GeForce RTX 5080 and RTX 5090 stock to fill the gap, especially if the performance rumors are true. Read the following stories for more information on NVIDIA's next generation of GeForce RTX graphics.