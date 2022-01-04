All NewsBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUContests & GiveawaysCPU, APU & ChipsetsDealsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsScience, Space & RoboticsStorageVideo CardsVirtual & Augmented Reality
All ReviewsAll ArticlesAudio, Sound & SpeakersCases, Cooling & PSUCPUs, Chipsets & SoCsComputer SystemsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsNetworkingPeripheralsStorageVideo Cards
GuidesGamingAsk the ExpertsNewsletterAboutForums
RTX 4090Windows 11Halo InfiniteBattlefield 2042Elon MuskGTA 6RTX 3080HDMI 2.1

NVIDIA's new GeForce RTX 3090 Ti official: 24GB GDDR6X @ 21Gbps, 450W

NVIDIA's new GeForce RTX 3090 Ti: 10752 CUDA cores, 24GB GDDR6X @ 21Gbps, 450W TDP, and new 16-pin PCIe power connector.

@anthony256
Published Tue, Jan 4 2022 4:43 PM CST
Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on RedditShare on FlipboardEmail to a friend

NVIDIA has made its GeForce RTX 3090 Ti graphics card official, packing the full GA102 GPU and its huge 10752 CUDA cores as well as even more suped-up GDDR6X memory.

NVIDIA's new GeForce RTX 3090 Ti official: 24GB GDDR6X @ 21Gbps, 450W 03 | TweakTown.com

The newly beefed-up GeForce RTX 3090 Ti has the same 24GB of GDDR6X as the regular RTX 3090 non-Ti, but we're now going to see faster 21Gbps bandwidth (up from 19.5Gbps on the RTX 3090). But, the RTX 3090 could have its 24GB GDDR6X memory overclocked to 21Gbps (and beyond) so it'll be interesting to see if the 21Gbps GDDR6X can be pushed north of 22-23Gbps.

NVIDIA is rolling out its new GeForce RTX 3090 Ti with a refreshed and new 16-pin PCIe power connector, something that will help drive the card and its 450W TDP. The GPU boost clock of the RTX 3090 Ti and its GA102 GPU is 1860MHz, but I'm sure that we'll see custom RTX 3090 Ti graphics cards push past that -- while the NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3090 Ti Founders Edition will end up one of the best again -- I'm sure of it.

Funnily enough, Team Green didn't talk about the full detailed specifications of the GeForce RTX 3090 Ti -- but we know that we can expect around 40 TFLOPs of single-precision compute performance. Oh, and that custom RTX 3090 Ti graphics cards are going to be power monsters, chewing down 1000W+ of power.

NVIDIA will be releasing its new GeForce RTX 3090 Ti graphics card later this month, and expect a day one review from me.

Buy at Amazon

NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3090 Founders Edition Graphics Card

TodayYesterday7 days ago30 days ago
$3179.96
$3179.98$3249.99$3496.00
Buy
* Prices last scanned on 1/4/2022 at 4:43 pm CST - prices may not be accurate, click links above for the latest price. We may earn an affiliate commission.

Anthony joined the TweakTown team in 2010 and has since reviewed 100s of graphics cards. Anthony is a long time PC enthusiast with a passion of hate for games built around consoles. FPS gaming since the pre-Quake days, where you were insulted if you used a mouse to aim, he has been addicted to gaming and hardware ever since. Working in IT retail for 10 years gave him great experience with custom-built PCs. His addiction to GPU tech is unwavering.

Newsletter Subscription

Similar News

Related Tags

Newsletter Subscription
Latest News
View More News
Latest Reviews
View More Reviews
Latest Articles
View More Articles
© 1999-2022. Tweak Town Pty Ltd. All Rights Reserved.