EVGA GeForce RTX 3090 Ti KINGPIN teased, 2 x 12-pin PCIe power needed

EVGA's ludicrous GeForce RTX 3090 Ti KINGPIN graphics card teased, will require monstrous dual 12-pin PCIe power connectors.

Published Sun, Jan 2 2022 11:50 AM CST
We all know NVIDIA is launching its new flagship GeForce RTX 3090 Ti graphics card this week at CES 2022, but now EVGA is joining the fun with a tease of its flagship GeForce RTX 3090 Ti KINGPIN graphics card.

EVGA's new custom GeForce RTX 3090 Ti KINGPIN graphics card will reportedly require not one, but two 12-pin PCIe power connectors -- yeah, those PCIe 5.0 PSUs and power connectors -- with 12 normal pins and 4 data paths which are optional. We don't know what manufacturers are calling this yet, but it seems to be compatible with NVIDIA's existing 12-pin PCIe power connector on the RTX 30 series Founders Edition GPUs.

But get this... with dual 12-pin PCIe power connectors under its belt, EVGA's custom GeForce RTX 3090 Ti KINGPIN graphics card will have a theoretical maximum power consumption of up to 1275W. Yes, twelve hundred and seventy five watts. Compared to the EVGA GeForce RTX 3090 KINGPIN which has a 525W TDP, this is a gigantic upgrade of close to 750W with the new EVGA RTX 3090 Ti KINGPIN. Holy balls.

We should expect EVGA's huge GeForce RTX 3090 Ti KINGPIN to be expensive... very expensive.

As for the new card and what to expect, the new flagship RTX 3090 Ti will feature 24GB of GDDR6X (the same as the RTX 3090) but new 16Gb single-sided modules, breaching the 1TB/sec memory bandwidth milestone -- a first for a GeForce GPU.

NEWS SOURCE:videocardz.com

Anthony joined the TweakTown team in 2010 and has since reviewed 100s of graphics cards. Anthony is a long time PC enthusiast with a passion of hate for games built around consoles. FPS gaming since the pre-Quake days, where you were insulted if you used a mouse to aim, he has been addicted to gaming and hardware ever since. Working in IT retail for 10 years gave him great experience with custom-built PCs. His addiction to GPU tech is unwavering.

