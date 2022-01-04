NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3090 Ti confirmed: higher GPU clocks, faster GDDR6X

NVIDIA's new GeForce RTX 3090 Ti is real, requires up to 450W in Founders Edition form, up to 1000W with custom RTX 3090 Ti cards.

NVIDIA has all but officially confirmed its new flagship GeForce RTX 3090 Ti graphics card, but thanks to some new leaks we have all of the purported specifications ahead of its sneaky reveal at CES 2022 this week.

The new NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3090 Ti Founders Edition retains its huge 3-slot design from the original RTX 3090 FE, so from the outside it's not going to look too different -- except for that huge 16-pin PCIe power connector (compared to the 12-pin connector on the RTX 30 FE cards) -- something that lets the GeForce RTX 3090 Ti FE draw up to 450W of power.

NVIDIA will be deploying 24GB of ultra-fast GDDR6X memory clocked at 21Gbps, up from the 19.5Gbps GDDR6X memory on the RTX 3090. This will result in over 1TB/sec of memory bandwidth, which is a first for the GeForce GPU family -- 7.7% more memory bandwidth than the already-fast RTX 3090.

I've been reporting about custom GeForce RTX 3090 Ti graphics cards that would recommend up to a 1000W PSU with their new custom Ampere GPU. The custom cards should have higher boost GPU clocks, while NVIDIA is using a much higher base GPU clock of 1560MHz while there's a boost GPU clock of 1860MHz on the RTX 3090 Ti FE -- this is 12% and 10% higher than the RTX 3090 FE, respectively -- with the new RTX 3090 Ti FE offering around 40 TFLOPs of single-precision compute power.

NVIDIA is expected to have a huge price tag on the GeForce RTX 3090 Ti Founders Edition, and I'm sure the custom models will be just as -- if not more -- expensive. Not to mention near impossible to find. NVIDIA will reveal all we need to know about the GeForce RTX 3090 Ti during its CES 2022 presentation later today.