MSI GeForce RTX 3090 Ti SUPRIM X teased, ready for January 27 launch

MSI's new custom GeForce RTX 3090 Ti SUPRIM X teased: January 27, 2022 launch and ready to be the new flagship Ampere GPU.

@anthony256
Published Tue, Dec 28 2021 10:15 AM CST
NVIDIA is ready to unleash its new flagship GeForce RTX 3090 Ti graphics card, and AIB partners are close behind with some slick new custom GeForce RTX 3090 Ti graphics cards which should knock our socks off.

Our friends at MSI have their new custom GeForce RTX 3090 Ti SUPRIM X in the silicon oven right now, with VideoCardz uploading some images and an NDA document from an anonymous source. The NDA itself covers the name of the card -- MSI GeForce RTX 3090 Ti SUPRIM X 24G -- while the NDA embargo lift is on January 27, 2022 @ 6AM PT, 3PM CET, 10PM CST.

MSI isn't the only one preparing a new custom GeForce RTX 3090 Ti graphics card, with ASUS also working on its custom GeForce RTX 3090 Ti TUF Gaming which was recently teased.

As for the new card and what to expect, the new flagship RTX 3090 Ti will feature 24GB of GDDR6X (the same as the RTX 3090) but new 16Gb single-sided modules, breaching the 1TB/sec memory bandwidth milestone -- a first for a GeForce GPU.

NVIDIA will be deploying the full GA102 GPU with 10752 CUDAD cores, with a boosted TGP of 450W which is 100W higher than the RTX 3090. We should see some decent leaps in performance thanks to the TGP + more CUDA cores + faster GDDR6X memory.

We're only a month away from the release of the GeForce RTX 3090 Ti... if you can believe it... I'm sure there'll be 5-6 of them available worldwide.

NEWS SOURCE:videocardz.com

Anthony joined the TweakTown team in 2010 and has since reviewed 100s of graphics cards. Anthony is a long time PC enthusiast with a passion of hate for games built around consoles. FPS gaming since the pre-Quake days, where you were insulted if you used a mouse to aim, he has been addicted to gaming and hardware ever since. Working in IT retail for 10 years gave him great experience with custom-built PCs. His addiction to GPU tech is unwavering.

