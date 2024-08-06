NVIDIA preps GeForce RTX 4070 with regular non-X GDDR6 memory, specs leaked

NVIDIA looks to be prepping a GeForce RTX 4070 with 12GB of GDDR6 memory due to a GDDR6X shortage, with leaked specs detailing what to expect.

Last week, we reported on a GDDR6X memory shortage that could potentially impact the availability of NVIDIA's GeForce RTX 40 Series graphics cards, specifically the popular mid-range GeForce RTX 4070, which is one of the most used GPUs among PC gamers, according to Steam's latest hardware survey.

2

NVIDIA looks to be prepping a GeForce RTX 4070 with 12GB of GDDR6 memory due to a GDDR6X shortage.

VIEW GALLERY - 2 IMAGES

According to new information from a reliable NVIDIA source, MEGAsizeGPU over on X, NVIDIA already has a GeForce RTX 4070 using GDDR6 (the non-X variant found in Radeon GPUs and cards like the RTX 4060 and RTX 4060 Ti). Although it's not confirmed, the leaker claims the new RTX 4070's GDDR6 memory could be rated at 20Gbps, making it slightly slower than the current GeForce RTX 4070 with GDDR6X memory.

The current model's 21Gbps puts the overall memory bandwidth at 504 GB/s, which would decrease to 480 GB/s. This small decrease shouldn't have a notable impact on the GPU's overall performance.

MEGAsizeGPU also notes that the other specs for the card remain the same, so this new variant (PG141 SKU 347) looks to be an answer to or reaction to the GDDR6X shortage, allowing NVIDIA to allocate memory to higher-tier GeForce RTX 40 Series cards.

The report only confirms the existence of a GeForce RTX 4070 using GDDR6 memory. There's no word on whether or not NVIDIA will release the card and, if so, in what markets. Also, there's no word on how NVIDIA will communicate the change in memory technology to gamers, as current marketing material, including packaging, all lists GDDR6X for the RTX 4070.