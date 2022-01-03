NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3080 Ti flashed to RTX 3090: 110MH/s mining upgrade

NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3080 Ti LHR firmware upgrade: unlock your RTX 3080 Ti LHR to RTX 3090 and boost up to a huge 110MH/s mining.

NVIDIA gimped its GeForce RTX 3080 Ti with LHR (Lite Hash Rate) models that dropped ETH hash rate performance, but now that can be fully unlocked according to CryptoDonkeyMiner.

In a new video, CryptoDonkeyMiner confirmed that his Inno3D GeForce RTX 3080 Ti iCHILL X3 graphics card was firmware flashed with the BIOS from the higher-end EVGA XC3 BIOS and had a huge boost in performance. He went from around 77MH/s to 90MH/s+ with the BIOS upgrade.

Beyond that, he was able to push up to a huge 110MH/s from the GeForce RTX 3080 Ti by flashing it with a DELL RTX 3090 BIOS... which is crazy. 100-110MH/s is what the higher-end GeForce RTX 3090 pumps away mining ETH, thanks to its faster GDDR6X memory.

Warning: Obviously if you try this, it's at your own risk.

"CONFIRMED! So far works for DELL and ALIENWARE GPUS!

For those that have a DELL RTX 3080 TI or any other RTX 3080 TI with a device ID that contains 2204 (See GPU Z Device ID field), you should be able to flash your card with this (3090 BIOS) https://www.techpowerup.com/vgabios/236871/dell-rtx3090-24576-210726 [...] and get ETH hashrate above 110 MH/s. I tried myself, however nvflash and HiveOS flash wont flash, as my ID is 2208. Thanks to Mohammad Fahham for informing me! Warning, as always, flashing your card may brick it, etc, house burn down and cat die.

If you get it to work, please write which model you have!

Commands

nvflash64 -b backup.rom

nvflash64 --list

nvflash64 --index=5 --protectoff

nvflash64 --index=5 Dell.RTX3090.24576.210726.rom

Remove 64 if you dont have the 64 bit version of nvflash. Change 5 with the index number from --list that fits your GPU".