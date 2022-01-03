All NewsBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUContests & GiveawaysCPU, APU & ChipsetsDealsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsScience, Space & RoboticsStorageVideo CardsVirtual & Augmented Reality
NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3080 Ti flashed to RTX 3090: 110MH/s mining upgrade

NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3080 Ti LHR firmware upgrade: unlock your RTX 3080 Ti LHR to RTX 3090 and boost up to a huge 110MH/s mining.

Published Mon, Jan 3 2022 6:43 AM CST


NVIDIA gimped its GeForce RTX 3080 Ti with LHR (Lite Hash Rate) models that dropped ETH hash rate performance, but now that can be fully unlocked according to CryptoDonkeyMiner.

In a new video, CryptoDonkeyMiner confirmed that his Inno3D GeForce RTX 3080 Ti iCHILL X3 graphics card was firmware flashed with the BIOS from the higher-end EVGA XC3 BIOS and had a huge boost in performance. He went from around 77MH/s to 90MH/s+ with the BIOS upgrade.

Beyond that, he was able to push up to a huge 110MH/s from the GeForce RTX 3080 Ti by flashing it with a DELL RTX 3090 BIOS... which is crazy. 100-110MH/s is what the higher-end GeForce RTX 3090 pumps away mining ETH, thanks to its faster GDDR6X memory.

Warning: Obviously if you try this, it's at your own risk.

"CONFIRMED! So far works for DELL and ALIENWARE GPUS!

For those that have a DELL RTX 3080 TI or any other RTX 3080 TI with a device ID that contains 2204 (See GPU Z Device ID field), you should be able to flash your card with this (3090 BIOS) https://www.techpowerup.com/vgabios/236871/dell-rtx3090-24576-210726 [...] and get ETH hashrate above 110 MH/s. I tried myself, however nvflash and HiveOS flash wont flash, as my ID is 2208. Thanks to Mohammad Fahham for informing me! Warning, as always, flashing your card may brick it, etc, house burn down and cat die.

If you get it to work, please write which model you have!

Commands

  • nvflash64 -b backup.rom
  • nvflash64 --list
  • nvflash64 --index=5 --protectoff
  • nvflash64 --index=5 Dell.RTX3090.24576.210726.rom

Remove 64 if you dont have the 64 bit version of nvflash. Change 5 with the index number from --list that fits your GPU".

NEWS SOURCES:wccftech.com, reddit.com

Anthony joined the TweakTown team in 2010 and has since reviewed 100s of graphics cards. Anthony is a long time PC enthusiast with a passion of hate for games built around consoles. FPS gaming since the pre-Quake days, where you were insulted if you used a mouse to aim, he has been addicted to gaming and hardware ever since. Working in IT retail for 10 years gave him great experience with custom-built PCs. His addiction to GPU tech is unwavering.

