ASUS GeForce RTX 3090 Ti TUF Gaming teased, no PCIe 5.0 mentioned
ASUS GeForce RTX 3090 Ti TUF Gaming spotted, but there's no mention of PCIe 5.0 support on the box... PCIe 4.0 cards now expected?
NVIDIA is expected to launch its new flagship GeForce RTX 3090 Ti graphics card at CES 2022 in just a couple of weeks time, and we're already seeing custom RTX 3090 Ti graphics card in the wild.
The new custom ASUS GeForce RTX 3090 Ti TUF Gaming graphics card has been spotted, with the folks at ITHome teased our first look at the ASUS GeForce RTX 3090 Ti TUF Gaming graphics card -- well, at least the box -- and on the box we can see that it seems there's no PCIe 5.0 support.
In previous rumors we heard PCIe 5.0 support would be featured on NVIDIA's new beefed-up GeForce RTX 3090 Ti, which will have the same 24GB of GDDR6X memory that the GeForce RTX 3090 has -- but it will be new single-sided GDDR6X, which should radically reduce the GDDR6X temperatures on the backplate of the RTX 3090 Ti.
What we might see: NVIDIA using PCIe 5.0 support on its in-house GeForce RTX 3090 Ti Founders Edition graphics card, like it did with the flashy 12-pin PCIe connector on its GeForce RTX 30 series Founders Edition GPUs. NVIDIA might use PCIe 5.0 exclusively on its GeForce RTX 3090 Ti Founders Edition, while AIB partners can use the faster RTX 3090 Ti... sans PCIe 5.0 support.
But what will PCIe 5.0 do on the GeForce RTX 3090 Ti Founders Edition that the custom RTX 3090 Ti cards won't do with PCIe 4.0? Well, NVIDIA will have a single PCIe 5.0 power connector on its card which will make it nice and sleek, while custom RTX 3090 Ti cards are going to feature 2-3 x 8-pin PCIe power connectors (which is no different to custom RTX 3080, RTX 3080 Ti, and RTX 3090 graphics cards).
