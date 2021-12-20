All NewsBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUContests & GiveawaysCPU, APU & ChipsetsDealsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsScience, Space & RoboticsStorageVideo CardsVirtual & Augmented Reality
All ReviewsAll ArticlesAudio, Sound & SpeakersCases, Cooling & PSUCPUs, Chipsets & SoCsComputer SystemsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsNetworkingPeripheralsStorageVideo Cards
GuidesGamingAsk the ExpertsNewsletterAboutForums
RTX 4090Windows 11Halo InfiniteBattlefield 2042Elon MuskGTA 6RTX 3080HDMI 2.1

ASUS GeForce RTX 3090 Ti TUF Gaming teased, no PCIe 5.0 mentioned

ASUS GeForce RTX 3090 Ti TUF Gaming spotted, but there's no mention of PCIe 5.0 support on the box... PCIe 4.0 cards now expected?

@anthony256
Published Mon, Dec 20 2021 6:07 PM CST
Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on RedditShare on FlipboardEmail to a friend

NVIDIA is expected to launch its new flagship GeForce RTX 3090 Ti graphics card at CES 2022 in just a couple of weeks time, and we're already seeing custom RTX 3090 Ti graphics card in the wild.

ASUS GeForce RTX 3090 Ti TUF Gaming teased, no PCIe 5.0 mentioned 03 | TweakTown.com
VIEW GALLERY - 2 IMAGES

The new custom ASUS GeForce RTX 3090 Ti TUF Gaming graphics card has been spotted, with the folks at ITHome teased our first look at the ASUS GeForce RTX 3090 Ti TUF Gaming graphics card -- well, at least the box -- and on the box we can see that it seems there's no PCIe 5.0 support.

In previous rumors we heard PCIe 5.0 support would be featured on NVIDIA's new beefed-up GeForce RTX 3090 Ti, which will have the same 24GB of GDDR6X memory that the GeForce RTX 3090 has -- but it will be new single-sided GDDR6X, which should radically reduce the GDDR6X temperatures on the backplate of the RTX 3090 Ti.

What we might see: NVIDIA using PCIe 5.0 support on its in-house GeForce RTX 3090 Ti Founders Edition graphics card, like it did with the flashy 12-pin PCIe connector on its GeForce RTX 30 series Founders Edition GPUs. NVIDIA might use PCIe 5.0 exclusively on its GeForce RTX 3090 Ti Founders Edition, while AIB partners can use the faster RTX 3090 Ti... sans PCIe 5.0 support.

But what will PCIe 5.0 do on the GeForce RTX 3090 Ti Founders Edition that the custom RTX 3090 Ti cards won't do with PCIe 4.0? Well, NVIDIA will have a single PCIe 5.0 power connector on its card which will make it nice and sleek, while custom RTX 3090 Ti cards are going to feature 2-3 x 8-pin PCIe power connectors (which is no different to custom RTX 3080, RTX 3080 Ti, and RTX 3090 graphics cards).

ASUS GeForce RTX 3090 Ti TUF Gaming teased, no PCIe 5.0 mentioned 02 | TweakTown.com
Buy at Amazon

ASUS TUF Gaming NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3080 Ti OC Edition (TUF-RTX3080TI-O12G-GAMING)

TodayYesterday7 days ago30 days ago
$2339.50
$2339.99$2375.00$2228.99
Buy
* Prices last scanned on 12/20/2021 at 12:56 pm CST - prices may not be accurate, click links above for the latest price. We may earn an affiliate commission.
NEWS SOURCE:wccftech.com

Anthony joined the TweakTown team in 2010 and has since reviewed 100s of graphics cards. Anthony is a long time PC enthusiast with a passion of hate for games built around consoles. FPS gaming since the pre-Quake days, where you were insulted if you used a mouse to aim, he has been addicted to gaming and hardware ever since. Working in IT retail for 10 years gave him great experience with custom-built PCs. His addiction to GPU tech is unwavering.

Newsletter Subscription

Similar News

Related Tags

Newsletter Subscription
Latest News
View More News
Latest Reviews
View More Reviews
Latest Articles
View More Articles
© 1999-2021. Tweak Town Pty Ltd. All Rights Reserved.