NVIDIA GeForce RTX 30 SUPER series specs teased, 24GB on 3090 SUPER

The very latest rumors of NVIDIA's refreshed GeForce RTX 30 SUPER series are here thanks to kopite7kimi, check them out below:

The new GeForce RTX 30 SUPER series graphics cards will be debuted in the coming months, before we ramp up into the release of NVIDIA's next-gen Ada Lovelace GPU architecture and the new GeForce RTX 40 series GPUs that we've been hearing more and more about.

NVIDIA's new desktop-focused GeForce RTX 30 SUPER series sounds exciting, with a few cards in the lineup: the GeForce RTX 3090 SUPER with 24GB GDDR6X memory, GeForce RTX 3080 SUPER with 12GB of GDDR6X, GeForce RTX 3070 SUPER with 8GB of GDDR6X and finally, the GeForce RTX 3060 SUPER with 12GB of GDDR6 (non-X) memory.

The rumors peg the GeForce RTX 3090 SUPER with 10752 CUDA cores (up from the 10496 CUDA cores on the regular GeForce RTX 3090) and 8960 CUDA cores (up from the 8704 CUDA cores on the regular GeForce RTX 3080).

Next down on the SUPER list, we have the GeForce RTX 3070 SUPER with 5888 CUDA cores -- the same amount as the regular GeForce RTX 3070, while the GeForce RTX 3060 SUPER with 5632 CUDA cores (compared to the 4864 and 3584 CUDA cores on the regular GeForce RTX 3060 Ti and RTX 3060, respectively).

We should see more about the GeForce RTX 30 SUPER series in the coming months, where we should have a reveal in January 2022 at CES 2022.