NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3090 SUPER rumors: 10752 CUDA cores and 400W+ power

We've been hearing so much about Intel's new ARC Alchemist and AMD's new RDNA 3 graphics architectures, that a new rumor has come up and slapped us right in the face: NVIDIA's purported GeForce RTX 3090 SUPER graphics card.

NVIDIA's new GeForce RTX 3090 SUPER graphics card is swirling strongly into the rumor mill, with leaker Greymon55 teasing that the new GeForce RTX 3090 SUPER would feature the full GA102 GPU with 10752 CUDA cores and even faster GDDR6X memory to boot.

Not only would it feature an insane amount of CUDA cores and even faster GDDR6X memory -- but the new GeForce RTX 3090 SUPER would reportedly have over 400W of power behind it. We should expect the new GeForce RTX 3090 SUPER to be super-expensive as well, in a world of ridiculously priced graphics cards this should be the least surprising part of this news.

We've been hearing rumors on the Ava Lovelace GPU architecture and AD102-powered GeForce RTX 4090 before, which will reportedly pack 18432 CUDA cores -- so the 10752 CUDA cores in the purported RTX 3090 SUPER, up from the 10496 CUDA cores on the RTX 3090.

But it'll be the faster GDDR6X memory teased with the GeForce RTX 3090 SUPER is what I want to hear more about, is Micron's faster GDDR6X memory clocked at 24Gbps that can provide 1152GB/sec of memory bandwidth on a 384-bit memory bus.

As for Micron's much-faster GDDR6X memory clocked at 24Gbps, that's something I reported on a year ago now, with Micron announcing that it would have 16Gb GDDR6X memory in 2021 that would be reaching 24Gbps. Micron explained in August 2020: "Micron's roadmap also highlights the potential for a 16Gb GDDR6X in 2021 with the ability to reach up to 24Gb/s. GDDR6X is powered by a revolutionary new PAM4 modulation technology for Ultra-Bandwidth Solutions. PAM4 has the potential to drive even more improvements in data rate".