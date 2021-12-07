NVIDIA confirms CES 2022 presser: Jan 4, 2022 - RTX 3090 Ti unveiling?

NVIDIA announces its CES 2022 press conference: January 4 @ 8AM PT, where we should be introduced to some new gaming GPUs.

NVIDIA has announced that it is hosting its annual CES 2022 press conference on January 4, 2022 -- the same day as both AMD and Intel.

NVIDIA will kick off its CES 2022 press conference on January 4, 2022 @ 8AM PT where we will "Discover the latest breakthroughs in accelerated computing, from design and simulation to gaming and autonomous machines". In laymen's terms: expect the new flagship GeForce RTX 3090 Ti graphics card, as well as the GeForce RTX 3080 Ti Laptop GPU and GeForce RTX 3070 Ti Laptop GPUs to be unveiled.

We should see NVIDIA introduce a new GeForce RTX 3090 Ti Founders Edition graphics card, which is expected to be an even beefier Ampere GPU with the same, but better 24GB of GDDR6X memory. Not only that, but the RTX 3090 Ti is expected to have a huge 450W TDP and single-sided GDDR6X memory that will help with GDDR6X memory temperatures (instead of having the GDDR6X super-heating the backplate on the RTX 3090).

I won't be personally won't be in attendance at NVIDIA's upcoming CES 2022 presser, normally I would but I'm in the fortress otherwise known as Australia. There'll be 66 new variants by then, and a 10-mile-high wall put up around our shores before then, lol.

Still, I'm very excited about NVIDIA's new flagship GeForce RTX 3090 Ti graphics card -- 24GB of single-sided GDDR6X memory and a purported new 16-pin PCIe power connector for the new PCIe 5.0 standard that was launched with Intel's new Z690 chipset and new 12th Gen Core "Alder Lake" CPUs.